LG is launching a new phone, called the Q8, that has eerily similar features and specs to the company's V20, which came out last year.
News of the Q8 appeared on LG's Italian site, which didn't mention a price or whether it would be available in the US or elsewhere, but did show its specs.
CNET's Lynn La had a mostly positive experience with the V20, but cautioned in her review that unless you want higher audio recording quality or a removable battery there are better options. Check out her full LG V20 review for a deeper look.
The Q8 differs from the V20 in some key areas:
- Its 5.2-inch display is smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the V20
- It doesn't have a removable battery
- It's water resistant, with a IP67 certification
The LG Q8's specs are below:
LG Q8 specs vs. LG V20 and OnePlus 5
|LG Q8
|LG V20
|OnePlus 5
|Display size, resolution
|5.2-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|564ppi
|515 ppi
|401ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.87 x 2.83x 0.31 in
|6.29 x 3.01 x 0.3 in
|6.1 x 2.92 x 0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|149 x 72 x 8 mm
|160 x 78 x 7.7 mm
|154 x 74 x 7.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.15 oz; 146 g
|6.24 oz; 177 g
|5.4 oz; 153 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Cameras (megapixels)
|13MP standard, 8MP wide-angle
|16MP standard, 8MP wide-angle
|16MP standard, 20MP telephoto
|Front-facing camera (megapixels)
|5MP
|5MP
|16MP
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB, 8GB
|Expandable storage
|2TB
|2TB
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,200mAh (removable)
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|IP67 rating, optical image stabilization
|Rear cover release key; Both cameras capture wide-angle images; secondary screen on top
|Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|AT&T: $829; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $770; Sprint: $792
|$479 (64GB), $539 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|Not available
|£449 (64GB), £499 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$799
|Converts to AU$636 (64GB), AU$715 (128GB)