LG P7200 - black - GSM - mobile phone
Part Number: P7200
Phone Features
Polyphonic RingerYes
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, call timer, vibrating alert
Additional FeaturesIntelligent Typing (T9)
Cellular
TechnologyGSM
Software Platforms SupportedJava, Java MIDP 2.0
Typecellular phone
Integrated Componentsrear-facing camera, voice recorder
BandGSM 900/1800/1900 (Tri-Band)
Phone Form Factorfolder (flip)
Service Providernot specified
General
Antennainternal
-
- ManufacturerLG
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesEMS, MMS, SMS
WAP Protocol SupportedWAP 2.0
Downloadable Contentgames, ring tones, screensavers, wallpapers
Display
TechnologyTFT
-
Display Resolution176 x 220 pixels
Colour Depth18-bit (262000 Colors)
Colour Supportcolor
-
Featuresbacklit, rotating (180°), screensaver, wallpaper
Communications
Communication FeaturesInternet browser
-
Data TransmissionEDGE, GPRS
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth
Organizer
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC
-
Alarm ClockYes
Camera
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light Sourceflash
-
Still Image Resolutions1600 x 1200
Media Player
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, MP3
Memory
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSD
Display (2nd)
Display Resolution96 x 96 pixels
-
Colour Supportcolor
Header
BrandLG
Product LineLG
-
ModelP7200
Packaged Quantity1
Battery
Run Time DetailsTalk: up to 180 min
Standby: up to 200 hrs
Features
-
Power Adapter
Typepower adapter
General
