LG P7200 - black - GSM - mobile phone Specifications

Part Number: P7200

Phone Features

  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, call timer, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features
    Intelligent Typing (T9)

Cellular

  • Technology
    GSM
  • Software Platforms Supported
    Java, Java MIDP 2.0
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Band
    GSM 900/1800/1900 (Tri-Band)
  • Phone Form Factor
    folder (flip)
  • Service Provider
    not specified

General

  • Antenna
    internal
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Manufacturer
    LG

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    EMS, MMS, SMS
  • WAP Protocol Supported
    WAP 2.0
  • Downloadable Content
    games, ring tones, screensavers, wallpapers
  • Instant Messaging Services
    EMS, MMS, SMS
  • Messaging Services
    SMS, MMS, EMS

Display

  • Technology
    TFT
  • Display Resolution
    176 x 220 pixels
  • Colour Depth
    18-bit (262000 Colors)
  • Colour Support
    color
  • Features
    backlit, rotating (180°), screensaver, wallpaper

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser
  • Data Transmission
    EDGE, GPRS
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC
  • Alarm Clock
    Yes

Camera

  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Camera Light Source
    flash
  • Still Image Resolutions
    1600 x 1200

Media Player

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    AAC, MP3

Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSD

Display (2nd)

  • Display Resolution
    96 x 96 pixels
  • Colour Support
    color

Header

  • Brand
    LG
  • Product Line
    LG
  • Model
    P7200
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery

  • Run Time Details
    Talk: up to 180 min
    Standby: up to 200 hrs

Features

  • Phone Functions
    call timer, speakerphone, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features (PB)
    intelligent typing (T9)

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    2 pixels

