At their CES press release on Wednesday, LG announced a new robot for the home, called the Hub Robot. For now, the LG Hub Robot seems to rely at least partially on Amazon's voice assistant Alexa for skills like playing music and alerting users of weather conditions. But it also connects other LG appliances around the house, like the oven, robot vacuum cleaner and washing machines.

The LG Hub Robot features a circular "face" with a screen displaying eyes -- perched atop a softly conical white body. The robot can re-orient itself to face the user and bob along with music it's playing. The screen can also display images and videos, although how exactly it accesses these is currently unclear.

LG

LG has teased the Hub Robot before, and also announced other home appliances at the press conference, including a smart fridge featuring Alexa and a robot lawnmower.

This story is developing, and will be updated as details emerge.