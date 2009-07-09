Lg HBM-900 Bluetooth Headset Specifications

Lg HBM-900 Bluetooth Headset

Part Number: HBM900

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Color
    black
  • Packaging Type
    OEM
  • Manufacturer
    Xentris LLC.

Headphones

  • Headphones Form Factor
    Over-the-ear mount
  • Sound Output Mode
    mono

Microphone

  • Microphone Operation Mode
    mono
  • Microphone Form Factor
    built-in

Miscellaneous

  • Colour Category
    black

Power

  • Standby Time
    150

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Service & Support
    1 year warranty

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable

Header

  • Brand
    LG
  • Product Line
    LG
  • Model
    HBM-900
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

  • Manufacturer
    Xentris LLC.

