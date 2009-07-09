Lg HBM-900 Bluetooth Headset
Part Number: HBM900
General
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
Colorblack
-
Packaging TypeOEM
- ManufacturerXentris LLC.
Headphones
-
Headphones Form FactorOver-the-ear mount
-
Sound Output Modemono
Microphone
-
Microphone Operation Modemono
-
Microphone Form Factorbuilt-in
Miscellaneous
-
Colour Categoryblack
Power
-
Standby Time150
Manufacturer Warranty
-
Service & Support1 year warranty
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Header
-
BrandLG
-
Product LineLG
-
ModelHBM-900
-
Packaged Quantity1
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Full Contract Period1 year
General
- ManufacturerXentris LLC.