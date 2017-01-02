LG's stick vacs spin faster than an airplane engine, lasts 80 minutes

LG

LG's newest stick vac looks to bring an extra dose of power to mobile cleaning. With a motor that supposedly turns 16 times faster than an airplane engine, the LG CordZero Stick Vacuum also packs in two removable batteries and a telescoping handle to help you reach corners.

On display at CES in Las Vegas this week, the CordZero stick has lots of other impressive-sounding features:

Five-step HEPA filtration system

140 AW of suction

Axial Turbo Cyclone to capture fine dust

Anti-tangle brush roll

All of that certainly sounds fancy, and supposedly the battery lasts a full 80 minutes. If LG's new stick can genuinely clean like an upright and run for that long, it'll be a nice buy indeed. The feature list doesn't convince me, though. I'll want to test these stick vacs myself when they come out this year to see if they measure up to another powerful brand that uses cyclone filtration -- Dyson.

LG also announced the upcoming US availability of its CordZero Canister Vacuum that follows you around. We got a first look at that vac last year, and I'm glad a release date is becoming more concrete: It'll supposedly go on sale this summer.

LG hasn't announced pricing for either the stick vac or the canister. Check back for more information throughout the week.