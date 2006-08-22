LG AX5000 (Alltel Wireless) Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

LG AX5000 (Alltel Wireless)

Part Number: AX5000REDALL

Phone Features

  • Ring Tones
    40
  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Polyphonic Ring Tone Voice Qty
    32
  • Short Messaging Service (SMS)
    Yes
  • Voice Dialing
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features
    Intelligent typing (T9), TTY compatible

Details

  • Antenna
    external
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera, voice recorder

Cellular

  • Technology
    CDMA2000 1X / AMPS
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Band
    CDMA2000 1X 1900/800 / AMPS 800
  • Phone Form Factor
    folder (flip)
  • Service Provider
    not specified

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    SMS
  • Messaging Services
    SMS

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    Power adapter

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser
  • Wireless Interface
    Yes

Display (2nd)

  • Display Resolution
    96 x 64 pixels
  • Color Support
    monochrome

Display

  • Line Qty
    8
  • Multi-language Menu
    Yes
  • Technology
    CSTN
  • Display Indicators
    SMS indicator, Battery meter
  • Display Resolution
    128 x 160 pixels
  • Color Depth
    16-bit (65000 colors)
  • Color Support
    color
  • Features
    screensaver, wallpaper

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder
  • Alarm Clock
    Yes
  • Phone Book Entries Qty
    499

Camera

  • Digital Zoom
    5
  • Camera Light Source
    flash
  • Still Image Resolutions
    160 x 120, 320 x 240, 640 x 480
  • Features
    Multi-shots

Memory

  • User Memory
    32 MB

Security Features

  • Keypad Lock
    Yes

Battery

  • Standby Time
    144 h
  • Technology
    Lithium ion
  • Talk Time
    180 min
  • Required Qty
    1
  • Capacity
    1000 mAh
  • Run Time Details
    Talk: up to 180 min
    Standby: up to 144 hrs

Digital Camera

  • Digital Video Formats
    Motion-JPEG (without audio)
  • Digital Zoom
    5
  • Self-Timer Delay
    10 sec, 5 sec
  • Camera Light Source
    flash
  • Still Image Resolutions
    160 x 120, 320 x 240, 640 x 480
  • Features
    Multi-shots

Header

  • Brand
    LG
  • Product Line
    LG
  • Model
    AX5000
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Features

  • Phone Functions
    call timer, conference call, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control
  • Additional Features
    TTY compatible, intelligent typing (T9)

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Flash Memory

  • Installed Size
    16 MB
  • User Memory
    32 MB

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.9 in
  • Depth
    0.9 in
  • Height
    3.5 in
  • Weight
    3.35 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    LG

