Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
LG AX5000 (Alltel Wireless)
Part Number: AX5000REDALL
Phone Features
-
Ring Tones40
-
Polyphonic RingerYes
-
Polyphonic Ring Tone Voice Qty32
-
Short Messaging Service (SMS)Yes
-
Voice DialingYes
-
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, vibrating alert
-
Additional FeaturesIntelligent typing (T9), TTY compatible
Details
-
Antennaexternal
-
Integrated ComponentsRear-facing camera, voice recorder
Cellular
-
TechnologyCDMA2000 1X / AMPS
-
Typecellular phone
-
Integrated Componentsrear-facing camera, voice recorder
-
BandCDMA2000 1X 1900/800 / AMPS 800
-
Phone Form Factorfolder (flip)
-
Service Providernot specified
Messaging & Internet
-
Cellular Messaging ServicesSMS
-
Messaging ServicesSMS
Miscellaneous
-
Included AccessoriesPower adapter
Communications
-
Communication FeaturesInternet browser
-
Wireless InterfaceYes
Display (2nd)
-
Display Resolution96 x 64 pixels
-
Color Supportmonochrome
Display
-
Line Qty8
-
Multi-language MenuYes
-
TechnologyCSTN
-
Display IndicatorsSMS indicator, Battery meter
-
Display Resolution128 x 160 pixels
-
Color Depth16-bit (65000 colors)
-
Color Supportcolor
-
Featuresscreensaver, wallpaper
Organizer
-
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder
-
Alarm ClockYes
-
Phone Book Entries Qty499
Camera
-
Digital Zoom5
-
Camera Light Sourceflash
-
Still Image Resolutions160 x 120, 320 x 240, 640 x 480
-
FeaturesMulti-shots
Memory
-
User Memory32 MB
Security Features
-
Keypad LockYes
Battery
-
Standby Time144 h
-
TechnologyLithium ion
-
Talk Time180 min
-
Required Qty1
-
Capacity1000 mAh
-
Run Time DetailsTalk: up to 180 min
Standby: up to 144 hrs
Digital Camera
-
Digital Video FormatsMotion-JPEG (without audio)
-
Digital Zoom5
-
Self-Timer Delay10 sec, 5 sec
-
Camera Light Sourceflash
-
Still Image Resolutions160 x 120, 320 x 240, 640 x 480
-
FeaturesMulti-shots
Header
-
BrandLG
-
Product LineLG
-
ModelAX5000
-
Packaged Quantity1
Features
-
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control
-
Additional FeaturesTTY compatible, intelligent typing (T9)
Power Adapter
-
Typepower adapter
Flash Memory
-
Installed Size16 MB
-
User Memory32 MB
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width1.9 in
-
Depth0.9 in
-
Height3.5 in
-
Weight3.35 oz
General
- ManufacturerLG