Lenovo's new business laptops to offer Optane option

In advance of CES 2017, Lenovo revealed some of its refreshed lines of business-targeted laptops and accessories, a smart move since it's easy for the less shiny products to get lost in the zillion-product-announcement noise of the show. Lenovo is one of the first manufacturers to offer the Intel Optane solid-state drive as an option, which Intel promised would ship by the end of 2016. Optane uses uses Intel and Micron's 3D XPoint technology for faster, more longer-lived storage than traditional SSDs. The Optane memory is still small and expensive, so Lenovo is offering them as a 16GB choice for additional cache.

The group consists of a new size for the ThinkPad Yoga line with some modest design tweaks, as well as standard refreshes to the bread-and-butter ThinkPad 13, T, L and X notebook lines. There are also a couple of ThinkVision P series, better-than-mainstream displays and new docks with modern connectors.

All of the notebooks include an update to the most recent Intel Core Seventh Generation (Kaby Lake) processors, Microsoft Precision Touchpad support that Lenovo includes on all its other current-generation laptops (a bit improved), hardware to guard substandard USB-C cables or chargers from frying your system while charging, an interesting diagnostic code system that uses an app to interpret tones and support for dTPM 2.0 encryption (the Trusted Platform module became mandatory for Windows 10 systems in the summer of 2016). For individual buyers, the faster booting, crapware-free Signature Edition version of Windows is the only option, though it remains to be seen if Lenovo's controversial implementation has been changed.

I don't have UK or Australian prices yet, so all the prices are direct conversions from US. Other model-specific enhancements include:

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370 2-in-1

A new 13.3-inch size between the 12.5-inch ThinkPad Yoga 260 and ThinkPad Yoga 14-inch 460, incorporating the lift-and-lock keyboard of the latter.

Starting at $1,265 (£1,030, AU$1,760), available March 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad T470 14-inch mainstream

Update from T460

Thunderbolt 3 port

Discrete graphics (GeForce 940MX with 2GB DDR5)

Options for a touch fingerprint reader and IR camera

Optane option, SSD option increased to 1TB

Starts at $915 (£745, AU$1,270), available February 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad T470s, 14-inch lightweight

Update from T460s

Thunderbolt 3 port

Silver option

Starts at $1,100 (£900, AU$1,530), available February 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad T470p, 14-inch performance

Update from T460p

HD-resolution (1,920 by 1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen option

Backlit keyboard option

Optane option, SSD option increased to 1TB

Starts at $1,050 (£855, AU$1,460), available March 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad T570, 15-inch mainstream

Update from T560

About 10 ounces lighter

Discrete graphics (GeForce 940MX with 2GB DDR5)

Options for a touch fingerprint reader and IR camera

Optane option, SSD option increased to 1TB

Starts at $910 (£740, AU$1,265), available March 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Windows, 13.3-inch budget

Refresh of current ThinkPad 13

HD-resolution (1,920 by 1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen option

Backlit keyboard option

Starts at $675 (£550, AU$940), available January 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad L470, 14-inch budget

Update from L460

Optane option, 1TB standard hard drive option

Starts at $780 (£635, AU$1,085), available March 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad L570, 15-inch budget

Update from L560

Optane option, 1TB standard hard drive option

Starts at $910 (£740, AU$1,265), available March 2017

Lenovo ThinkPad X270, 12-inch mainstream

Update from X260

USB-C port

Touch fingerprint reader

Starts at $910 (£740, AU$1,265), available March 2017

In addition, the ThinkVision P27h display has been slightly redesigned over its predecessor, plus a USB-C connection to the monitor for its hub. Though the "h" stands for "high resolution," the P27h is QHD (2,560 by 1,440 pixels) while the older P27 is UHD (3,840 by 2,160 pixels). The P24h is a new 24-inch version, also with QHD resolution. They'll both be availabile in April 2017, the P27h for $330 (£270, AU$460) and the P24h for $260 (£210, AU$360).

Finally, Lenovo's updated its dock alternatives to include options with Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C. The Thunderbolt version will cost $280 (£230, AU$390) and ship in Feburary, while the USB-C will be $200 (£165, AU$280) and ship in January 2017.