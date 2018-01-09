Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 laptops join HDR and Alexa chorus

James Martin/CNET

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga have always been a showcase for its latest and greatest business features, but it's outdone itself for CES 2018 and you don't have to look hard to see the improvements.

Both the new sixth-gen X1 Carbon laptop and third-gen X1 Yoga have WQHD-resolution 14-inch displays (2,560x1,440 pixels) with 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut, brightness up to 500 nits and, pending a future update, support for Dolby Vision HDR for greater brightness, contrast and color palette. For business travelers who spend more time watching Netflix on a laptop than a TV, HDR could really improve your experience.

Then there are the new 360-degree far-field mics that not only allow you to wake the PCs, but take advantage of Amazon Alexa services so you can shop, search and control your life anywhere you are with your laptop. Plus, built into the thin displays are webcams that have been fitted with new physical shutters to block the cameras on each system with just a simple slider.

When it comes to what's inside, here's what you can expect to find in both:

Processors up to Intel 8th-gen Core i7

Up to 16GB of memory (2133MHz)

Up to 1TB SSD PCIe

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Intel 802.1ac dual-band wireless (2x2)

Global LTE-A wireless

Though they might not look it, the chassis on both system are built to handle life on the road, so you won't have to worry about minor bumps, drops or spills. You'll be able to sign-in fast with the devices' anti-spoofing fingerprint readers and work all day with battery life of up to 15 hours.

Where they differ is in design, with the Yoga bringing two-in-one flexibility along with a built-in active pen for drawing and writing on the screen, while the X1 Carbon is a standard 14-inch laptop. Lenovo says its the world's lightest. though, at 2.49 pounds (1.13 kg). And if you really want it with a touchscreen, Lenovo will have a full-HD option available.

Arriving in January, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts around $1,700 joined by the X1 Yoga starting at $1,889. That converts to approximately AU$2,170 and £1,255 for the Carbon and AU$2,410 and £1,390 for the Yoga.