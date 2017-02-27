Add-ons add appeal to Lenovo's new Tab 4 tablets

The tablet market may have seen better days, but that's not stopping big brands from going after what's left.

At Mobile World Congress 2017, Samsung announced a couple higher-end offerings -- the Tab 3 and Galaxy Book -- going after Apple and Microsoft, while Lenovo's Tab 4 series targets Amazon's Fire line.

Lenovo's tablets will come in two sizes -- 8-inch and 10.1-inch -- in regular and Plus versions when they arrive in May. Both will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, Google's latest mobile software.

The 8-inch and 10-inch Tab 4 models are priced at $109 and $149 respectively, with the Plus versions running $199 and $249. Those prices roughly convert to AU$140 and AU$200 for the regular and AU$260 and AU$325 for the Plus in Australia; and £85 and £120 for the regular and £160 and £200 in the UK.

Lenovo Tab 4 series specs Regular Plus ​1,200x800-pixel resolution displays ​1,920x1,200-pixel resolution IPS displays 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 processor 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625(MSM 8953) processor 2GB of memory 3GB (16GB version) or 4GB (64GB version) of memory 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS 16GB or 32GB of storage 16GB or 64GB of storage Micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, microSD card slot USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, microSD card slot, fingerprint reader Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 2-megapixel front-facing and 5-megapixel autofocus rear-facing cameras 5-megapixel front-facing and 8-megapixel autofocus rear-facing cameras Available with Wi-Fi and LTE, or Wi-Fi only Available with Wi-Fi and LTE, or Wi-Fi only

The Plus versions appear to be worth the additional cost, with everything from their screen and camera resolutions to their processor and wireless networking getting bumped up. They also have a more premium dual-glass design.

All of them will allow you to setup multiple user accounts, so if you want to share a tablet with other family members or a roommate, they can maintain their own settings, including things like social accounts. But here's where things get a little more interesting: Lenovo made two add-on packs to tweak usability for kids and office work.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Kid's Pack includes a shock-resistant bumper, a blue-light filter and 3M stickers for scratch protection. You also get a dedicated Lenovo Kid's Account with curated content and a browser with whitelisted websites and scheduling tools for parents. It's basically what Amazon offers with its Fire Kids Edition tablet and FreeTime service.

The Productivity Pack lets you turn these tablets into Android-powered two-in-ones with a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad, which, again, sounds very similar to an Amazon option. You also get a more laptop-like interface optimized for a keyboard and mouse, with a taskbar and fast app switching, and support for multiple windows.

Pricing and availability for the packs weren't announced.