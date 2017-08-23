Lenovo's Miix line of Windows 10 tablets are unmistakably modeled after Microsoft's Surface Pro. So much so that seeing them side by side from the front, you'd be hard-pressed to tell them apart at first glance. But, just because they're look-alikes, doesn't mean the Miix models aren't excellent in their own right.

The top-of-the-line Miix 720 is stiff competition for the latest Surface Pro on specs and price, but it flat-out wins on total cost of ownership. Microsoft charges $129 or $169 for one of its Surface Pro Type Cover keyboards and $99 for its Surface Pan. Lenovo includes both its keyboard cover and first-gen Active Pen with its current base model priced at $1,250. The same package is available in Australia for AU$1,700 and although it's currently unavailable from Lenovo's UK site, you can find a higher-end configuration for £1,730.

If having the pen and keyboard in the box at no additional cost doesn't sway you, maybe the 720's Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port will. Microsoft continues to use its proprietary Surface Connector to power the Surface Pro as well as offer port expansion with its Surface Dock. With Thunderbolt 3, you're free to use a large and growing number of USB-C adapters for peripherals, storage, Ethernet or driving up to two external displays.

Lenovo Miix 720 Price as reviewed $1,250 Display size/resolution 12-inch, 2,880x1,920 pixels (IPS, multitouch) PC CPU 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U PC Memory 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,133MHz Graphics 128MB (dedicated) Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1 Connections USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB-C 3.1 (Thunderbolt 3), microSD slot, headphone/mic jack Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Scratching the surface

These things -- the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and included accessories -- are important to the package, but they're definitely not the only good things about the Miix 720. From its fold-out kickstand that adjusts the viewing angle up to 150 degrees to its IR cameras for instantly logging into Windows with facial recognition to its bright 12-inch 2,880x1,920-pixel multitouch IPS display, there is a lot to like here. Even its stereo speakers sound good considering how thin the tablet is.

Sarah Tew/CNET

With 1.5 millimeters of key travel, typing on the Miix 720's backlit keyboard feels more like a regular laptop than you might expect, too. I still prefer Microsoft's for its larger clickpad and full-size right-hand Shift key, but the Miix's is otherwise excellent. The Active Pen uses Wacom technology, and its performance is similar to that of the Wacom Intuos styluses I've used, with a pen tip that glides smoothly on the glass. I personally found it better for writing than for drawing. One minor irritation, though: the pen holder blocks up one of its two USB ports.