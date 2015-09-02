Lenovo IdeaPad Y700 Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Lenovo IdeaPad Y700

Part Number: IP_Y700_15_TEST_SAP

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home 64-bit Edition
  • Manufacturer
    Lenovo

Processor / Chipset

  • CPU
    Intel Core i7 (6th Gen) 6700HQ / 2.6 GHz
  • Max Turbo Speed
    3.5 GHz
  • Number of Cores
    Quad-Core
  • Cache
    6 MB
  • 64-bit Computing
    Yes
  • Chipset Type
    Mobile Intel HM170
  • Features
    Hyper-Threading Technology, Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, integrated memory controller

Cache Memory

  • Installed Size
    6 MB

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    16 GB
  • Technology
    DDR4 SDRAM
  • Speed
    2133 MHz / PC4-17000 - 2133 MHz
  • Form Factor
    SO-DIMM 260-pin
  • Slots Qty
    2
  • Empty Slots
    1

Storage

  • Interface
    Serial ATA-600
  • Optical Drive
    DVD-Writer external - tray

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    2133 MHz
  • Memory Specification Compliance
    PC4-17000
  • Configuration Features
    1 x 8 GB
  • Technology
    DDR4 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    8 GB
  • Rated Memory Speed
    2133 MHz

Display

  • LCD Backlight Technology
    LED backlight
  • Widescreen Display
    Yes
  • Image Aspect Ratio
    16:9
  • Monitor Features
    anti-glare
  • Type
    LED
  • Touchscreen
    yes (10-point multi-touch)
  • TFT Technology
    IPS
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    39.6 cm
  • Display Resolution Abbreviation
    Full HD

Audio & Video

  • Graphics Processor
    4 GB
  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes
  • Sound
    Stereo speakers, dual array microphone
  • Features
    JBL

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    5400 RPM
  • Type
    HDD
  • Capacity
    1 TB

Input

  • Type
    keyboard, touchpad
  • Features
    multi-touch touchpad

Communications

  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
  • Wireless Controller
    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 - M.2 Card
  • Wired Protocol
    Gigabit Ethernet

Optical Storage

  • Drive Type
    DVD-Writer
  • Type
    DVD-Writer
  • Form Factor
    external
  • Load Type
    tray

Processor

  • CPU Type
    Core i7
  • Processor Number
    i7-6700HQ
  • Generation
    6
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    2.6 GHz

Card Reader

  • Type
    4 in 1 card reader
  • Supported Flash Memory
    MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card

Battery

  • Capacity
    60 Wh
  • Cells
    4-cell
  • Technology
    lithium polymer

AC Adapter

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
  • Output
    135 Watt, 20 V, 6.75 A

Connections & Expansion

  • Interfaces
    2 x USB 3.0
    USB 2.0
    HDMI
    LAN
    Headphone/microphone combo jack
  • Memory Card Reader
    4 in 1 (SD Card, MultiMediaCard, SDHC Card, SDXC Card)

Header

  • Brand
    Lenovo
  • Product Line
    Lenovo Y700 Touch-15ISK
  • Model
    80NW
  • Localization
    English
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Features
    1 USB 2.0 (powered), administrator password, hard drive password, power-on password, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
  • Compliant Standards
    RoHS
  • Included Accessories
    power adapter

Networking

  • Data Link Protocol
    Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Interface (Bus) Type
    M.2 Card
  • Wireless NIC
    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

System

  • Notebook Type
    notebook
  • Platform
    Windows
  • Hard Drive Capacity
    1 TB

Monitor

  • Diagonal Size
    15.6 in
  • Image Brightness
    250

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    15.2 in
  • Depth
    10.9 in
  • Height
    1 in

Audio Output

  • Compliant Standards
    Dolby Home Theater, High Definition Audio

Mainboard

  • Chipset Type
    Mobile Intel HM170

Environmental Standards

  • ENERGY STAR Certified
    Yes

Physical Characteristics

  • Weight
    5.73 lbs

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Windows 10 Home 64-bit Edition

Video Output

  • Discrete Graphics Processor
    Yes
  • Graphics Processor
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 2GB

Video Memory

  • Installed Size
    4 GB

Notebook Camera

  • Integrated Webcam
    Yes

Input Device

  • Numeric Keypad
    Yes

General

  • Manufacturer
    Lenovo

Where to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Y700

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Laptops for 2018

See All