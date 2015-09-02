Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Lenovo IdeaPad Y700
Part Number: IP_Y700_15_TEST_SAP
General
Packaged Quantity1
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home 64-bit Edition
- ManufacturerLenovo
Processor / Chipset
CPUIntel Core i7 (6th Gen) 6700HQ / 2.6 GHz
Max Turbo Speed3.5 GHz
Number of CoresQuad-Core
Cache6 MB
64-bit ComputingYes
Chipset TypeMobile Intel HM170
FeaturesHyper-Threading Technology, Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, integrated memory controller
Cache Memory
Installed Size6 MB
Memory
Max Supported Size16 GB
TechnologyDDR4 SDRAM
Speed2133 MHz / PC4-17000 - 2133 MHz
Form FactorSO-DIMM 260-pin
Slots Qty2
Empty Slots1
Storage
InterfaceSerial ATA-600
Optical DriveDVD-Writer external - tray
RAM
Memory Speed2133 MHz
Memory Specification CompliancePC4-17000
Configuration Features1 x 8 GB
TechnologyDDR4 SDRAM
Installed Size8 GB
Rated Memory Speed2133 MHz
Display
LCD Backlight TechnologyLED backlight
Widescreen DisplayYes
Image Aspect Ratio16:9
Monitor Featuresanti-glare
TypeLED
Touchscreenyes (10-point multi-touch)
TFT TechnologyIPS
Diagonal Size (metric)39.6 cm
Display Resolution AbbreviationFull HD
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor4 GB
Integrated WebcamYes
SoundStereo speakers, dual array microphone
FeaturesJBL
Hard Drive
Spindle Speed5400 RPM
TypeHDD
Capacity1 TB
Input
Typekeyboard, touchpad
Featuresmulti-touch touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
Wireless ControllerIntel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 - M.2 Card
Wired ProtocolGigabit Ethernet
Optical Storage
Drive TypeDVD-Writer
TypeDVD-Writer
Form Factorexternal
Load Typetray
Processor
CPU TypeCore i7
Processor Numberi7-6700HQ
Generation6
ManufacturerIntel
Clock Speed2.6 GHz
Card Reader
Type4 in 1 card reader
Supported Flash MemoryMultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card
Battery
Capacity60 Wh
Cells4-cell
Technologylithium polymer
AC Adapter
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output135 Watt, 20 V, 6.75 A
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces2 x USB 3.0
USB 2.0
HDMI
LAN
Headphone/microphone combo jack
Memory Card Reader4 in 1 (SD Card, MultiMediaCard, SDHC Card, SDXC Card)
Header
BrandLenovo
Product LineLenovo Y700 Touch-15ISK
Model80NW
LocalizationEnglish
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityPC
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Features1 USB 2.0 (powered), administrator password, hard drive password, power-on password, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Compliant StandardsRoHS
Included Accessoriespower adapter
Networking
Data Link ProtocolBluetooth 4.1, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Interface (Bus) TypeM.2 Card
Wireless NICIntel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260
System
Notebook Typenotebook
PlatformWindows
Hard Drive Capacity1 TB
Monitor
Diagonal Size15.6 in
-
Image Brightness250
Dimensions & Weight
Width15.2 in
Depth10.9 in
Height1 in
Audio Output
Compliant StandardsDolby Home Theater, High Definition Audio
Mainboard
Chipset TypeMobile Intel HM170
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR CertifiedYes
Physical Characteristics
Weight5.73 lbs
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: TypeWindows 10 Home 64-bit Edition
Video Output
Discrete Graphics ProcessorYes
Graphics ProcessorNVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 2GB
Video Memory
Installed Size4 GB
Notebook Camera
Integrated WebcamYes
Input Device
Numeric KeypadYes
General
