A 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook with a durable design

With a 360-degree hinge, it can be used for work or play.

Lenovo's latest Chromebook offers a versatile and durable design for an affordable $279 starting price. It's expected to hit stores later this month.

The Lenovo Flex 11 has a "multimode" built-in 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in a variety of ways: opened like a basic laptop, propped up like a tent (for watching video) or folded like a tablet (for gaming).

It's water-resistant and drop-proof.

For such a modest laptop, it has some impressive durability built into its design. Its water-resistant keyboard can take a big spill (about 1 cup of water or 220ml) and has channels underneath it that drain liquid away from electrical components. Additionally, its reinforced ports and sealed touchpad help avoid damage if a spill occurs.

That's not all, though. Lenovo also claims that the laptop, weighing in at a little over 3 pounds, is drop-proof from 75cm (2.4 feet). It also has non-slip texture on the cover for a secure grip when carrying it around.

Specs

  • 11.6-inch screen
  • 2.10 GHz Quad Core ARM processor
  • 10-hour battery life
  • USB Type-C
  • IPS screen
  • HDMI port
  • Mic/audio jack
  • SD card slot

