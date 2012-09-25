Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
LaCie Rugged USB 3.0 Thunderbolt (1TB)
Part Number: 9000294
General
Device TypeHard drive - external (portable)
Capacity1 TB
InterfaceUSB 3.0 / Thunderbolt
Weight9.17 oz
- ManufacturerLaCie Ltd.
Power Device
Typenone
Interface Provided
Qty1
Storage InterfaceThunderbolt, USB 3.0
InterfaceSuperSpeed USB 3.0
Expansion & Connectivity
Interfaces1 x USB 3.0
1 x Thunderbolt
Hard Drive
Spindle Speed5400 rpm
Featuresrugged, shock-resistant
Hard Drive Typeexternal hard drive
External Drive Typeportable
Performance
Software & System Requirements
Software IncludedLaCie Setup Assistant, LaCie Backup Assistant
System Requirements
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.5 - 10.8, Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7 / 8
Storage Hard Drive
Compliant Standards256-bit AES
Header
BrandLaCie
Product LineLaCie Rugged USB3
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Bay Required
Typenone
Dimensions & Weight
Width3.5 in
Depth5.5 in
Height0.9 in
Cable Details
TypeSuperSpeed USB cable, Thunderbolt cable
-
Included Qty1
Length1.6 ft
Software
TypeLaCie Backup Assistant, LaCie Setup Assistant
Service & Support
Type2 years warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Full Contract Period2 years
General
