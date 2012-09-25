LaCie Rugged USB 3.0 Thunderbolt Specifications

Rugged and affordable Thunderbolt hard drive

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

LaCie Rugged USB 3.0 Thunderbolt (1TB)

Part Number: 9000294

2 Related Models

General

  • Device Type
    Hard drive - external (portable)
  • Capacity
    1 TB
  • Interface
    USB 3.0 / Thunderbolt
  • Weight
    9.17 oz
  • Manufacturer
    LaCie Ltd.

Power Device

  • Type
    none

Interface Provided

  • Qty
    1
  • Storage Interface
    Thunderbolt, USB 3.0
  • Interface
    SuperSpeed USB 3.0

Expansion & Connectivity

  • Interfaces
    1 x USB 3.0
    1 x Thunderbolt

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm
  • Features
    rugged, shock-resistant
  • Hard Drive Type
    external hard drive
  • External Drive Type
    portable
  • Storage Interface
    USB 3.0 / Thunderbolt
  • Interface
    Thunderbolt, USB 3.0

Performance

  • Spindle Speed
    5400 rpm

Software & System Requirements

  • Software Included
    LaCie Setup Assistant, LaCie Backup Assistant

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.5 - 10.8, Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7 / 8

Storage Hard Drive

  • Compliant Standards
    256-bit AES

Header

  • Brand
    LaCie
  • Product Line
    LaCie Rugged USB3
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Bay Required

  • Type
    none

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.5 in
  • Depth
    5.5 in
  • Height
    0.9 in
  • Weight
    9.17 oz

Cable Details

  • Type
    SuperSpeed USB cable, Thunderbolt cable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Length
    1.6 ft

Software

  • Type
    LaCie Backup Assistant, LaCie Setup Assistant

Service & Support

  • Type
    2 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    2 years

General

  • Manufacturer
    LaCie Ltd.

Where to Buy

LaCie Rugged USB 3.0 Thunderbolt (1TB)

Part Number: 9000294

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Storage Devices for 2018

See All