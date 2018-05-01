CNET también está disponible en español.

Koss butchers Porta Pro Wireless headphone design

Koss has finally created a Bluetooth version of its iconic value headphone. But the design is a head-scratcher.

The new Koss Porta Pro Wireless retails for $80.

Koss' Porta Pro has been around for 34 years and has been one of our favorite value headphones, thanks to its sound quality and Sony Walkman-era looks. Now it's gone wireless, but we're not sure what Koss was thinking when it designed the new Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth, available now for $80. (There's no word yet on international pricing, but we'll add it as soon as we get it).

Instead of building the rechargeable battery and electronics into the headphones, Koss' engineers grafted a cord onto the headphones. It's essentially the design you'd get with a set of Bluetooth sports earphones except instead of buds on the end of the cord, you get a set of on-ear headphones complete with headband.

I'll wait to pass final judgment until I get my hands on a pair, but the initial photos of the product have left me a little perplexed and somewhat disappointed.

Here's a look at the Porta Pro Wireless' key specs:

  • Bluetooth 4.1 with apt-X functionality
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last 12-plus hours.
  • In-line remote allows you to skip tracks forward/back, answer/end calls, adjust volume, and more.
  • Integrated microphone
  • Carrying case included
  • Price: $80
The headphone folded up.

