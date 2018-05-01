Koss butchers Porta Pro Wireless headphone design

Enlarge Image Koss

Koss' Porta Pro has been around for 34 years and has been one of our favorite value headphones, thanks to its sound quality and Sony Walkman-era looks. Now it's gone wireless, but we're not sure what Koss was thinking when it designed the new Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth, available now for $80. (There's no word yet on international pricing, but we'll add it as soon as we get it).

Instead of building the rechargeable battery and electronics into the headphones, Koss' engineers grafted a cord onto the headphones. It's essentially the design you'd get with a set of Bluetooth sports earphones except instead of buds on the end of the cord, you get a set of on-ear headphones complete with headband.

I'll wait to pass final judgment until I get my hands on a pair, but the initial photos of the product have left me a little perplexed and somewhat disappointed.

Here's a look at the Porta Pro Wireless' key specs:

Bluetooth 4.1 with apt-X functionality

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last 12-plus hours.

In-line remote allows you to skip tracks forward/back, answer/end calls, adjust volume, and more.

Integrated microphone

Carrying case included



Price: $80

