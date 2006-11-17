JVC RA-P10 Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: RA-P10

General

  • Product Type
    Clock radio with Apple Dock cradle
  • Type
    Speakers
  • Manufacturer
    JVC

Carrying Case

  • Included Accessories
    remote control

Battery

  • Form Factor
    AA type
  • Required Qty
    6

Connections

  • Type
    IPod docking, audio line-in

Audio Features

  • Output Power / Total
    8 Watt
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Timer
    sleep, wake
  • Built-in Clock
    digital clock
  • Alarm Wake-up Modes
    buzzer, radio
  • Additional Features
    built-in thermometer, calendar, date display

Built-in Display

  • Display Illumination
    Yes

Speaker System

  • Nominal (RMS) Output Power
    4 Watt

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    13 in
  • Depth
    3.9 in
  • Height
    2.8 in
  • Weight
    1.54 lbs

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Weight
    1.6 lbs

Service & Support

  • Type
    3 month warranty

Radio

  • Preset Station Qty
    20
  • Tuner Bands
    FM
  • Tuning Display
    LCD display
  • Radio Tuner
    Digital - FM

Battery / Power

  • Type
    power adapter

