Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
JVC RA-P10
Part Number: RA-P10
General
Product TypeClock radio with Apple Dock cradle
TypeSpeakers
- ManufacturerJVC
Carrying Case
Included Accessoriesremote control
Battery
Form FactorAA type
Required Qty6
Connections
TypeIPod docking, audio line-in
Audio Features
Output Power / Total8 Watt
Sound Output Modestereo
Timersleep, wake
Built-in Clockdigital clock
Alarm Wake-up Modesbuzzer, radio
Additional Featuresbuilt-in thermometer, calendar, date display
Header
BrandJVC
Product LineJVC
ModelRA-P10
Packaged Quantity1
Built-in Display
Display IlluminationYes
Speaker System
Nominal (RMS) Output Power4 Watt
Dimensions & Weight
Width13 in
Depth3.9 in
Height2.8 in
Weight1.54 lbs
Dimensions & Weight Details
Weight1.6 lbs
Service & Support
Type3 month warranty
Radio
Preset Station Qty20
Tuner BandsFM
Tuning DisplayLCD display
Radio TunerDigital - FM
Battery / Power
Typepower adapter
General
