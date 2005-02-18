Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
JVC HM-DH5U
Part Number: HMDH5U Released: 15 September 2004
VCR
-
Media FormatS-VHS ET, VHS, S-VHS, D-VHS
-
Typedigital VCR
-
Media TypeD-VHS, S-VHS, S-VHS ET, VHS
-
D-VHS Supported ModesHS, LS3, STD
-
Playback SpeedEP, SP
-
Recording SpeedEP, SP
-
Programmability24 events / 1 year
-
Sound Output ModeStereo
TV Tuner
-
TypeHDTV tuner
-
Electronic Program GuideVCR Plus+
Remote Control
-
Typeuniversal remote control
-
Supported DevicesTV, VCR, cable box
-
Featuresglow buttons, multi-brand compatibility
-
Remote Control Technologyinfrared
VCR Features
-
MTS StereoYes
-
Secondary Audio Program (SAP)Yes
-
S-VHS ET supportYes
-
Electronic Program GuideVCR Plus+
Connections
-
Qty1, 2
-
TypeAV Compu Link, IEEE 1394 (FireWire/i.LINK), composite video/audio output, S-Video input, S-Video output, SPDIF output, component video output, composite video/audio input
-
Connector Locationfront, rear
Audio System
-
Sound Output Modestereo
Power
-
Form Factorinternal
Header
-
BrandJVC
-
Product LineJVC HM
-
ModelDH5U
-
Packaged Quantity1
Power Device
-
Typepower supply
-
Nominal VoltageAC 120 V
-
Frequency Required60 Hz
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width17.1 in
-
Depth13.7 in
-
Height3.8 in
-
Weight13.45 lbs
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Service Includedlabor, parts
-
Full Contract Period1 year, 90 days
General
- ManufacturerJVC