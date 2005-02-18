JVC HM-DH5U Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

JVC HM-DH5U

Part Number: HMDH5U Released: 15 September 2004

VCR

  • Media Format
    S-VHS ET, VHS, S-VHS, D-VHS
  • Type
    digital VCR
  • Media Type
    D-VHS, S-VHS, S-VHS ET, VHS
  • D-VHS Supported Modes
    HS, LS3, STD
  • Playback Speed
    EP, SP
  • Recording Speed
    EP, SP
  • Programmability
    24 events / 1 year
  • Sound Output Mode
    Stereo

TV Tuner

  • Type
    HDTV tuner
  • Electronic Program Guide
    VCR Plus+

Remote Control

  • Type
    universal remote control
  • Supported Devices
    TV, VCR, cable box
  • Features
    glow buttons, multi-brand compatibility
  • Remote Control Technology
    infrared

VCR Features

  • MTS Stereo
    Yes
  • Secondary Audio Program (SAP)
    Yes
  • S-VHS ET support
    Yes
  • Electronic Program Guide
    VCR Plus+

Connections

  • Qty
    1, 2
  • Type
    AV Compu Link, IEEE 1394 (FireWire/i.LINK), composite video/audio output, S-Video input, S-Video output, SPDIF output, component video output, composite video/audio input
  • Connector Location
    front, rear

Audio System

  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo

Power

  • Form Factor
    internal

Header

  • Brand
    JVC
  • Product Line
    JVC HM
  • Model
    DH5U
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Power Device

  • Type
    power supply
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120 V
  • Frequency Required
    60 Hz

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    17.1 in
  • Depth
    13.7 in
  • Height
    3.8 in
  • Weight
    13.45 lbs

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    labor, parts
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year, 90 days

General

  • Manufacturer
    JVC

Where to Buy

JVC HM-DH5U

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.