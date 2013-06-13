JVC Gumy Plus (Black)
Part Number: HA-FX5-B-E Released: 19 August 2011
General
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
Product TypeEarphones - 3.5 mm jack
-
Weight3.2 g
-
Colorolive black
- ManufacturerJVC
Headphones
-
Headphones Form FactorIn-ear
-
Connectivity TechnologyWired
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
Frequency Response8 Hz
-
Sensitivity103 dB/mW
-
Impedance16 Ohm
-
Diaphragm11 mm
-
Magnet Materialneodymium
-
Headphones Ear Padsincluded
Connections
-
Typeheadphones
-
Qty1
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Miscellaneous
-
Included Accessories3 pairs of ear tips (small, medium, large), headphones earpads
-
IPod CompatibilityiPod
-
Colour Categoryblack
Header
-
BrandJVC
-
Product LineJVC HA
-
ModelFX5-B Gumy PLUS phones
-
Packaged Quantity1
Battery / Power
-
Typenone
Dimensions & Weight
-
Weight3.2 g
General
- ManufacturerJVC