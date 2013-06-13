JVC Gumy Plus (Black) Specifications

JVC Gumy Plus (Black)

Part Number: HA-FX5-B-E Released: 19 August 2011

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Product Type
    Earphones - 3.5 mm jack
  • Weight
    3.2 g
  • Color
    olive black
  • Manufacturer
    JVC

Headphones

  • Headphones Form Factor
    In-ear
  • Connectivity Technology
    Wired
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Frequency Response
    8 Hz
  • Sensitivity
    103 dB/mW
  • Impedance
    16 Ohm
  • Diaphragm
    11 mm
  • Magnet Material
    neodymium
  • Headphones Ear Pads
    included

Connections

  • Type
    headphones
  • Qty
    1
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    3 pairs of ear tips (small, medium, large), headphones earpads
  • IPod Compatibility
    iPod
  • Colour Category
    black

Header

  • Brand
    JVC
  • Product Line
    JVC HA
  • Model
    FX5-B Gumy PLUS phones
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery / Power

  • Type
    none

Dimensions & Weight

  • Weight
    3.2 g

