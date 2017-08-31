JBL hooks up with Under Armour for the Sport Wireless Train

Hate the idea of taking off your headphones just to figure out what someone was saying? You don't have to, if you're using JBL and Under Armour's latest headphone.

The Sports Wireless Train has a TalkThru function -- hit the UA logo on the right side and audio from all around you becomes pretty clear, letting you listen to what the other person is saying without having to stop listening to your music or take off your gear.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The on-ear headphones grip a little tight, but that's fine because you don't want them to fall off while you're running. Just don't try activities like kickboxing: All the jumping around will cause the headphones to slip off, despite the antislip material used in the headband. Believe me, I tried.

Other features include UA's SuperVent fabric in the ear cushions, as well as vents in the headband to let some heat escape. I'm not sure how effective that will be, but I didn't try it long enough to test it fully, as it was a preproduction unit.

Sound-wise, you get all the JBL goodness, with pretty moderate bass and clear highs. The headphones will drop sometime in October for £170 (or about $220 and AU$280) and comes with a free 12-month membership to the MapMyRun Premium fitness service.

