Smart Home

JBL Link Bar smart speaker for the Google-everything smart home

JBL partnered with Google for a soundbar serves as a Google Assistant hub and Android TV delivery mechanism.

 JBL

JBL delivers double the Google with its Link Bar soundbar, which builds on the Google-Assistant-meets-Android-TV platform for Assistant-aware speakers in an HDMI-connecting sound bar that can control smart home devices when powered off as well as your TV. 

In advance of Google I/O, which starts tomorrow, Google announced the JBL Link Bar, a result of a partnership between the two companies. It's the first in a series of hybrid devices from the pair.

It doesn't have a price yet, but is slated to ship later this year.

JBL Link Bar

