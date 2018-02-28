JBL Link 10 Specifications A voice-enabled wireless speaker that's easy to take with you

JBL LINK 10 (Black) Part Number: SUPM50117 Speaker System Integrated Components microphone

Hands-Free Function Yes

Amplification Type active

Nominal Output Power 16 Watt

Frequency Response 65 - 20000 Hz

Signal-To-Noise Ratio 80 dB

Audio Amplifier integrated

Connectivity Technology wireless

Controls voice control Audio System Audio Formats AAC-LC, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis, WAV

Designed for for portable use

Type speaker Power Device Power Source battery

Options USB charging Battery Rechargeable Battery rechargeable

Technology lithium polymer

Capacity 4000 mAh

Recharge Time 4 hour(s)

Type speaker battery

Run Time (Up To) 5 hour(s) Header Brand JBL

Product Line JBL LINK

Model 10

Packaged Quantity 1 Network & Internet Multimedia Connectivity Interfaces Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac

Internet Streaming Services Chromecast, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify Miscellaneous Compliant Standards IPX7

Color black

Color Category black

Protection waterproof

Max Depth of Water Resistance 3.3 ft Speaker Details Speaker Type speaker

Speaker Channel Type stereo

Speaker Channel Qty 2

Channel (RMS) Output Power 8 Watt Driver Details (1st speaker) Speaker Type speaker

Driver Type full-range driver

Driver Qty 2

Driver Diameter 1.77 m

Driver Diameter (metric) 45 mm Connections Type USB (power only) Internet of Things (IoT) Intelligent Assistant Compatible Google Assistant Dimensions & Weight Height 6.7 in

Diameter 3.4 in

Weight 25.04 oz Battery / Power Run Time (Up To) 5 hour(s) General Manufacturer Harman