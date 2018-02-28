JBL Link 10 Specifications

A voice-enabled wireless speaker that's easy to take with you

JBL LINK 10 (Black)

Part Number: SUPM50117

Speaker System

  • Integrated Components
    microphone
  • Hands-Free Function
    Yes
  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Nominal Output Power
    16 Watt
  • Frequency Response
    65 - 20000 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    80 dB
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless
  • Controls
    voice control

Audio System

  • Audio Formats
    AAC-LC, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis, WAV
  • Designed for
    for portable use
  • Type
    speaker

Power Device

  • Power Source
    battery
  • Options
    USB charging

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Technology
    lithium polymer
  • Capacity
    4000 mAh
  • Recharge Time
    4 hour(s)
  • Type
    speaker battery
  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)

Header

  • Brand
    JBL
  • Product Line
    JBL LINK
  • Model
    10
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Network & Internet Multimedia

  • Connectivity Interfaces
    Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac
  • Internet Streaming Services
    Chromecast, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify

Miscellaneous

  • Compliant Standards
    IPX7
  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black
  • Protection
    waterproof
  • Max Depth of Water Resistance
    3.3 ft

Speaker Details

  • Speaker Type
    speaker
  • Speaker Channel Type
    stereo
  • Speaker Channel Qty
    2
  • Channel (RMS) Output Power
    8 Watt

Driver Details (1st speaker)

  • Speaker Type
    speaker
  • Driver Type
    full-range driver
  • Driver Qty
    2
  • Driver Diameter
    1.77 m
  • Driver Diameter (metric)
    45 mm

Connections

  • Type
    USB (power only)

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Intelligent Assistant Compatible
    Google Assistant

Dimensions & Weight

  • Height
    6.7 in
  • Diameter
    3.4 in
  • Weight
    25.04 oz

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)

General

  • Manufacturer
    Harman

