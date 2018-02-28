Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
JBL LINK 10 (Black)
Part Number: SUPM50117
Speaker System
Integrated Componentsmicrophone
Hands-Free FunctionYes
Amplification Typeactive
Nominal Output Power16 Watt
Frequency Response65 - 20000 Hz
Signal-To-Noise Ratio80 dB
Audio Amplifierintegrated
Connectivity Technologywireless
Controlsvoice control
Audio System
Audio FormatsAAC-LC, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis, WAV
Designed forfor portable use
Typespeaker
Power Device
Power Sourcebattery
-
OptionsUSB charging
Battery
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Technologylithium polymer
Capacity4000 mAh
Recharge Time4 hour(s)
-
Typespeaker battery
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
Header
BrandJBL
Product LineJBL LINK
Model10
Packaged Quantity1
Network & Internet Multimedia
Connectivity InterfacesBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac
-
Internet Streaming ServicesChromecast, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify
Miscellaneous
Compliant StandardsIPX7
-
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Protectionwaterproof
Max Depth of Water Resistance3.3 ft
Speaker Details
Speaker Typespeaker
-
-
-
Channel (RMS) Output Power8 Watt
Driver Details (1st speaker)
Speaker Typespeaker
-
-
-
Driver Diameter1.77 m
Driver Diameter (metric)45 mm
Connections
TypeUSB (power only)
Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Intelligent Assistant CompatibleGoogle Assistant
Dimensions & Weight
Height6.7 in
Diameter3.4 in
Weight25.04 oz
Battery / Power
-
General
- ManufacturerHarman