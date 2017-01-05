JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets improved sound, full waterproofing

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's Flip 4 Bluetooth portable speaker looks virtually identical to the Flip 3, but it has some improvements on the inside, including new drivers and full waterproofing.

I got a quick chance to listen to it here at CES 2017 and it's hard to tell how much better it sounds -- JBL says 20 percent better -- but it remains one of the top compact Bluetooth speakers for less than $100 (it lists for $99.95).

I'll have a full review -- and compare it to the Flip 3 -- when it comes out in the US this spring. UK and Australian details weren't announced, but $100 converts to about £80 or AU$140.

JBL Flip 4 features

Wireless Bluetooth streaming: Wirelessly connect up to two phones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing music

12-hours of playtime: Built-in 3,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof (can be dunked in water)

Connect more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience

Speakerphone with noise- and echo-cancelling

Voice assistant integration: Access Siri or Google Now from your JBL speaker with a button press

New fabric covering and rugged rubber housing make the Flip 4 more durable than previous model

JBL Bass Radiator: Dual external passive radiators help deliver more bass

Available on JBL.com and select retailers for $100 starting in spring 2017

Six color options: black, white, teal, gray, red and blue