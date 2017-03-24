JBL E55BT review:

This mid-priced Bluetooth headphone delivers solid sound

Reviewed:
The Good The JBL E55BT is an attractively designed over-ear Bluetooth headphone that's relatively comfortable, sounds decent and works reliably. It folds up and flat and has decent battery life.

The Bad A bit of treble push, no carrying case included.

The Bottom Line JBL's new top-end model in its "value" E-Series Bluetooth headphone line delivers solid sound and a comfortable fit for the price.

Not everyone wants to spend $300 on a premium Bluetooth headphone, which is where products like JBL's E55BT come in. An over-ear headphone and top-end model in JBL's "value" E-Series line of wireless headphones, the E55BT is the successor to the E50BT and retails for $150, £100 and AU$230. It comes in multiple color options.

While the E55BT didn't blow me away with its sound or build quality, it's a likable headphone that sounds decent, is attractively designed, fits comfortably and has good battery life: 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It also worked nearly flawlessly, with minimal Bluetooth hiccups and easily paired and repaired with the iPhone 6S and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge I used in my testing.

Like the on-ear E45BT, the E55BT has integrated music control buttons on the right ear cup (along with a built-in microphone for making calls) and also comes with a detachable fabric cable with a one-button remote for wired listening. No carrying case is included.

