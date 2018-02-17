Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Jabra Elite 65t
Part Number: 100-99000000-02
General
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP), Headset Profile (HSP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP)
- ManufacturerJabra
Headphones
-
Headphones Form FactorIn-ear
-
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
-
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP), Headset Profile (HSP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP)
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
Frequency Response20 Hz
-
Sensitivity103 dB
-
Impedance16 Ohm
-
In-Cord Volume ControlYes
-
Bluetooth VersionBluetooth 5.0
Microphone
-
Sensitivity-38 dBV/Pascal
-
Response Bandwidth100 Hz
Remote Control
-
Audio ControlsHearThrough, answer/end, next/previous track, pair mode, play/pause, reject call, training assistant, voice assistant, volume
-
ControlsVolume, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, HearThrough, pair mode, voice assistant, training assistant
Connections
-
TypeUSB
-
Connector Type5 pin Micro-USB Type B (power only)
Miscellaneous
-
Included Accessories3 pairs of EarGels, charging case
-
Color Categoryblack
Power
-
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Recharge Time2 hour(s)
Header
-
BrandJabra
-
Product LineJabra elite
-
Model65t
-
Packaged Quantity1
Battery / Power
-
Run Time (Up To)5 hour(s)
Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Intelligent Assistant CompatibleAlexa, Google Now, Siri
Dimensions & Weight Details
-
Width1.2 in, 2 in
-
Depth1.1 in, 2.8 in
-
Height0.9 in, 1 in
-
Weight2.4 oz
General
- ManufacturerJabra