Jabra Elite 65t Specifications

Jabra Elite 65t

Part Number: 100-99000000-02

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Bluetooth Profiles
    Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP), Headset Profile (HSP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP)
  • Manufacturer
    Jabra

Headphones

  • Headphones Form Factor
    In-ear
  • Connectivity Technology
    Wireless
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Frequency Response
    20 Hz
  • Sensitivity
    103 dB
  • Impedance
    16 Ohm
  • In-Cord Volume Control
    Yes
  • Bluetooth Version
    Bluetooth 5.0

Microphone

  • Sensitivity
    -38 dBV/Pascal
  • Response Bandwidth
    100 Hz

Remote Control

  • Audio Controls
    HearThrough, answer/end, next/previous track, pair mode, play/pause, reject call, training assistant, voice assistant, volume
  • Controls
    Volume, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, HearThrough, pair mode, voice assistant, training assistant

Connections

  • Type
    USB
  • Connector Type
    5 pin Micro-USB Type B (power only)

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    3 pairs of EarGels, charging case
  • Color Category
    black

Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    5 hour(s)

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Recharge Time
    2 hour(s)

Header

  • Brand
    Jabra
  • Product Line
    Jabra elite
  • Model
    65t
Battery / Power

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Intelligent Assistant Compatible
    Alexa, Google Now, Siri

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Width
    1.2 in, 2 in
  • Depth
    1.1 in, 2.8 in
  • Height
    0.9 in, 1 in
  • Weight
    2.4 oz

General

