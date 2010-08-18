Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
IoSafe SoloPro (2TB, USB 3.0, 1 Year Warranty)
Part Number: CNETioSafeSoloPro2TB
General
InterfaceUSB 3.0
- ManufacturerioSafe, Inc.
Power Device
Typepower adapter
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
Miscellaneous
Compliant StandardsPlug and Play, UL, FCC
Power
Power SourceIncluded AC adapter
Interface Provided
Qty1
Connector Type9 pin USB Type B
Storage InterfaceUSB 3.0
Expansion & Connectivity
Interfaces1 x USB 3.0 - 9 pin USB Type B
Hard Drive
Form Factor3.5"
Featuresfire resistant, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), water resistant
Hard Drive Typeexternal hard drive
External Drive Typedesktop
Data Transfer Rate500 MBps
Performance
Drive Transfer Rate500 MBps (external)
Interface Transfer Rate5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0)
Software & System Requirements
System Requirements DetailsWindows XP/Vista/7 - Pentium II - 350 MHz
MacOS 8.6 or later - PowerPC G3
System Requirements
OS RequiredApple MacOS 8.6 or later, Linux, Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature32 °F
Max Operating Temperature95 °F
Humidity Range Operating20 - 80% (non-condensing)
Header
BrandioSafe
Product LineioSafe Solo PRO
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityMac, PC
Bundled with1 year Data Recovery Service
External Hard Drive
Power Sourceincluded AC adapter
Bay Required
Typenone
Dimensions & Weight
-
-
-
-
Slot Required
Typenone
Power Consumption
-
-
Value25 Watt
Cable Details
-
-
Included Qty1
System Requirements Details
-
-
-
Processor Speed350 Hz
Service & Support
Type3 years warranty
Service & Support Details
-
-
Full Contract Period3 years
General
