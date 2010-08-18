ioSafe SoloPro Disaster-proof External Hard Drive Specifications

ioSafe SoloPro Disaster-proof External Hard Drive

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

IoSafe SoloPro (2TB, USB 3.0, 1 Year Warranty)

Part Number: CNETioSafeSoloPro2TB

1 Related Model

General

  • Interface
    USB 3.0
  • Weight
    14.99 lbs
  • Manufacturer
    ioSafe, Inc.

Power Device

  • Type
    power adapter
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz

Miscellaneous

  • Compliant Standards
    Plug and Play, UL, FCC

Power

  • Power Source
    Included AC adapter

Interface Provided

  • Qty
    1
  • Connector Type
    9 pin USB Type B
  • Storage Interface
    USB 3.0
  • Interface
    SuperSpeed USB 3.0

Expansion & Connectivity

  • Interfaces
    1 x USB 3.0 - 9 pin USB Type B

Hard Drive

  • Form Factor
    3.5"
  • Interface Type
    SuperSpeed USB 3.0
  • Features
    fire resistant, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), water resistant
  • Hard Drive Type
    external hard drive
  • External Drive Type
    desktop
  • Form Factor (Short)
    3.5"
  • Form Factor (metric)
    8.9 cm
  • Form Factor (Short) (metric)
    8.9 cm
  • Storage Interface
    USB 3.0
  • Interface
    USB 3.0
  • Data Transfer Rate
    500 MBps

Performance

  • Drive Transfer Rate
    500 MBps (external)
  • Interface Transfer Rate
    5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0)

Software & System Requirements

  • System Requirements Details
    Windows XP/Vista/7 - Pentium II - 350 MHz
    MacOS 8.6 or later - PowerPC G3

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS 8.6 or later, Linux, Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Windows Vista / XP / 7

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    32 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    95 °F
  • Humidity Range Operating
    20 - 80% (non-condensing)

Header

  • Brand
    ioSafe
  • Product Line
    ioSafe Solo PRO
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC
  • Bundled with
    1 year Data Recovery Service

External Hard Drive

  • Power Source
    included AC adapter
  • Interface Speed
    5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0)

Bay Required

  • Type
    none

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    5 in
  • Depth
    11 in
  • Height
    7.1 in
  • Weight
    14.99 lbs

Slot Required

  • Type
    none

Power Consumption

  • Mode
    active
  • Value
    25 Watt

Cable Details

  • Type
    USB cable
  • Included Qty
    1

System Requirements Details

  • Operating System
    MacOS 8.6 or later, Windows XP/Vista/7
  • Processor Type
    Pentium II, PowerPC G3
  • Processor Speed
    350 Hz

Service & Support

  • Type
    3 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    3 years

General

  • Manufacturer
    ioSafe, Inc.

Where to Buy

IoSafe SoloPro (2TB, USB 3.0, 1 Year Warranty)

Part Number: CNETioSafeSoloPro2TB

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Storage Devices for 2018

See All