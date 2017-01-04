Incipio's got a smart light switch that works with Siri and Alexa

Incipio

Incipio already makes a smart plug and a smart light bulb adapter that both work with Apple HomeKit for Siri-ready voice controls. Now, the gadget maker is announcing two new "CommandKit" products that will join them, including a $60 Wi-Fi light switch that'll let Siri dim the lights, no hub needed. And, in case you're a little more fond of Alexa, the switch will work with Amazon's virtual assistant, too.

The new switch really couldn't have picked a better time to debut. Though it hasn't proven itself to be a major market mover yet, Apple HomeKit is nonetheless starting to get pretty compelling thanks to strong security standards and growing diversity of compatible gadgets (and Siri tricks to go with them). On the Amazon side, sales of the Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers are through the roof -- meaning more people than ever are on the lookout for nifty new Alexa-ready gadgets.

I'm a fan of the price, too. At $60, Incipio's Wi-Fi switch will cost a lot less than other dimmable smart light switches that work with Siri or Alexa (let alone both). The price converts to a little less than £50 or about AU$85.

The potential trade-off? Incipio's switch doesn't sound like it'll be quite as feature-rich as those alternatives, and the design isn't quite as sharp as what we've seen from names like Lutron or iDevices, or from the upcoming Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch.

There is a motion sensor in the center of the switch that can trigger lighting changes, though. That's a really nice addition, since you'll never need to worry about changing its battery. It also looks like both of the dimming buttons, including the one that raises the brightness, are positioned on the bottom half of the switch, which might take a little getting used to.

Incipio's smart switch is slated to hit the market by July of this year. We'll keep an eye out for it, then let you know how it stacks up against the competition.