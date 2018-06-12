Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are available now for your bingeing pleasure

Huawei's MediaPad M5 and M5 Pro, which debuted at MWC 2018, now have price and shipping details: They're now available via Amazon and Newegg. In space gray, the 8.4-inch is $320 (£269) and the 10.8-inch Pro is $360 (£329), while the 10.8-inch Pro in champagne gold is $450 (£480). Only the 8.4-inch has hit Australia so far, at AU$646.

The two tablets are built for video, whether you stream it or download it. They're essentially the same device but come in two distinct sizes and differ in a handful of features. The tablets have curved glass displays, a 2,560x1,600-pixel screen resolution, IPS panels, U-shaped antennas and SIM slots.

The 10.8-inch model, known as the MediaPad M5 Pro, has four speakers and comes with a stylus. The Huawei M Pen stylus has 4,096-level pressure sensitivity and lasts 50 days on a full charge. It charges via USB-C.

It also has a pogo-pin connection that works with a sold-separately keyboard. It's expected to have 10 hours of 1080p video playback.

The 8.4-inch model gets the short end of the stick with only two speakers. It doesn't include the stylus or a pogo pin connection for an optional keyboard.