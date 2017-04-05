Huawei Honor 8 Pro heads to Europe; preorders begin today

Huawei Honor

Looking for a new, unlocked Android 7.0 phone? With a big ol' battery? And two cameras on the back?

Add the Huawei Honor 8 Pro to your list. We haven't yet had a chance to see the unlocked 5.7-inch handset that's headed for Europe -- but we're just about to, and will have photos and hands-on impressions soon. In the meantime, there's enough in the way of specs to make us lean in for a closer look, especially since we liked the approachable, affordable Honor 8.

The most compelling features are its dual-camera setup on the back (that allows a few extra camera tricks) and its 4,000mAh battery, which Huawei says will last more than a full day and closer to two. You'll also find 6GB of RAM, which could potentially help the Huawei-made octa-core processor zip through whatever you throw its way.

Huawei Honor

We're hoping that the fingerprint reader on the back doubles as a programmable button as it did on the Honor 8. That could give power users some extra flexibility and convenience. In terms of images, the 12-megapixel camera will do just fine, but we don't expect it to rock and roll the same way that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus cameras might. Keep reading to compare specs for all four latest Huawei phones, below.

You can preorder the Honor 8 Pro on April 5 for the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. It'll cost about 549 euros or £474.99, which converts to roughly $585 or AU$770.