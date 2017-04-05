Huawei Honor 8 Pro heads to Europe; preorders begin today

huawei-honor-8-back.jpg

The Honor 8 Pro's two camera sit above the fingerprint reader.

 Huawei Honor

Looking for a new, unlocked Android 7.0 phone? With a big ol' battery? And two cameras on the back?

Add the Huawei Honor 8 Pro to your list. We haven't yet had a chance to see the unlocked 5.7-inch handset that's headed for Europe -- but we're just about to, and will have photos and hands-on impressions soon. In the meantime, there's enough in the way of specs to make us lean in for a closer look, especially since we liked the approachable, affordable Honor 8.

The most compelling features are its dual-camera setup on the back (that allows a few extra camera tricks) and its 4,000mAh battery, which Huawei says will last more than a full day and closer to two. You'll also find 6GB of RAM, which could potentially help the Huawei-made octa-core processor zip through whatever you throw its way.

huawei-honor-8-front.jpg

The Honor 8 Pro has a 5.7-inch display.

Huawei Honor

We're hoping that the fingerprint reader on the back doubles as a programmable button as it did on the Honor 8. That could give power users some extra flexibility and convenience. In terms of images, the 12-megapixel camera will do just fine, but we don't expect it to rock and roll the same way that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus cameras might. Keep reading to compare specs for all four latest Huawei phones, below.

You can preorder the Honor 8 Pro on April 5 for the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. It'll cost about 549 euros or £474.99, which converts to roughly $585 or AU$770.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro specs vs Mate 9 Pro, P10, P10 Plus

Huawei Honor 8 Pro Huawei Mate 9 Pro Huawei P10 Huawei P10 Plus
Display size, resolution 5.7-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.1-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 515ppi 534 ppi 431ppi 534ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.2x3x.28 in 6x3x0.3 in TBA TBA
Dimensions (Millimeters) 157x77x7 mm 152x75x7.5 mm 145.3x69.3x6.98mm 153.5x74.2x6.98mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.5 oz; 184g 5.96 oz; 169g TBA TBA
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera Two 12-megapixel 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megapixel RGB 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4k
Processor 2.4GHz (Huawei) Kirin octa-core processor Huawei Kirin 960 2.4GHz octo-core 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960  2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960 
Storage 64GB 128GB 64GB 64GB
RAM 6GB 6GB 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage Up to 128GB None TBA TBA
Battery 4000mAh 4,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,200mAh 3,750mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Home button Home button Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Dual-camera Dual camera; curved display; Daydream VR ready Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5 Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5
Price off-contract (USD) Converts to $586 $679.29 (converted from Chinese price) TBA TBA
Price (GBP) Converts to £469 £552.80 (converted from Chinese price) TBA TBA
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$ 771 AU$929.54 (converted from Chinese price) TBA TBA

