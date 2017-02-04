Huawei's Honor 8 Lite skips the dual camera

Huawei is making quite the name for itself bringing dual-camera arrays to phones in both its Huawei and Honor lines, but not this time.
The Huawei Honor 8 Lite went on preorder earlier this week for a couple countries in Europe with just one camera, a 12-megapixel shooter, not two like the original Honor 8, or even the Honor 6X introduced in January.
Doubling up on cameras can help photos achieve clarity and depth, even on a relatively inexpensive phone.
So what's the trade-off? Apart from some extra camera tricks, the Honor 8 Lite has slightly stepped-down specs and a lower price to match.
Hardware specs:
- 5.2-inch display with 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution
- Android 7.0 Nougat software
- 12-megapixel camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Huawei octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor
- 16GB internal storage, plus microSD card slot
- 3GB RAM
- 3,000mAh battery
It'll cost about €269, which roughly translates to $290, £232 and AU$378. The Honor 8 Lite starts selling February 14 in countries like Finland and Sweden, and will roll out to others from there.