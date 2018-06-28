Huawei

We liked Huawei's recent Honor 10 phone, but at £399 (converts to $540 or AU$720), it's hardly a budget device.

The latest Honor phone though, the 7S, is truly a phone for those on a tight budget. It'll sell for just £99 in the UK, where it's now available. Though there's no word on an Australian or US release, that price roughly translates to $129 and AU$175.

For that modest price, you'll get a phone with a 5.45-inch, 720x1,440-pixel display. With an 18:9 screen ratio, it has less bezel than you'd expect from a £99 phone. Inside is 16GB of storage, a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU and 2GB of RAM.

Huawei is pushing two special features: Loud Voice Call, which during a phone call helps the other person's voice cut through ambient noise, and a smart battery management function to extend battery life.

Huawei's premium P and Mate lines typically have blazing fast processors and cutting-edge features, like the recent P20 Pro's triple camera setup. The Chinese company's Honor line, meanwhile, is aimed at people who don't want to drop a huge amount of cash on a phone. The 7S is on the cheaper side, with more pricey phones in the range including the 7X.

