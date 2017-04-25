The Huawei Honor 6X has two things that the Galaxy S8 does not: dual rear cameras and a fast, accurate rear-mounted fingerprint reader that's actually easy to reach. (Samsung's Galaxy S8 has a single camera lens on the back and awkwardly puts its fingerprint reader to the left of the camera.)

Huawei's play here is simple: Bring some of the advanced features you'd otherwise find only on a top-tier device to a seriously budget phone -- one that costs $250 or £225, which converts to about AU$331. So to "beat" the Galaxy S8 in this fashion -- and to be clear, the Honor 6X is absolutely not in the S8's league -- is a feather in Huawei's cap. It's also a way to put other affordable phones, such as the Motorola Moto G5 Plus, on notice.

The problem is, the Honor 6X falls short of the G5 Plus, its true competitor, in nearly every way. Even the 6X's double rear cameras and higher-resolution front-facing camera (8-megapixel versus the G5 Plus' 5-megapixel lens) produce less distinct and detailed shots than the G5 Plus. For roughly the same price, the Moto G5 Plus is the clear budget winner.

If you live in the UK, the smaller, cheaper Moto G5 is another affordable option. Scroll to the end for a full specs comparison of all three phones.