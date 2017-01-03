This new phone wants to tackle the Moto G4 to the ground

For the first time since Lenovo's Moto G4 comes a budget handset that looks good enough to possibly take down the low-cost champ. The phone in question is the Huawei-made Honor 6X, a 5.5-inch device with two cameras on the back, a big battery meant to last two days and a price tag low enough for the cost-conscious or anyone shopping for a second, casual phone. It helps that the 6X looks pretty polished, too.

The Honor 6X, which Huawei quietly announced in China, pressures the Moto G4 and other affordable devices, with some impressive-sounding hardware for less -- including those two rear cameras that you won't find (yet) on any other cheap phone.

It'll cost $200 in the US, after a $50 rebate, and will sell at stores such as Amazon, BestBuy and Huawei's own HiHonor.com. In the UK it will cost £225 from Amazon, direct from Honor, or from Three later this month. Australian availability is yet to be announced, but the UK price converts to about AU$380.

In the time I spent with an Honor 6X (with not-yet-final software), it so far seems like you'll have to weather the usual hardware trade-offs that come with inexpensive gadgets: an older version of Android, no mobile payments and photography that isn't as good as you'll find on costlier phones.

Honor 6X specs