Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
HTC Droid Incredible (Verizon Wireless)
Part Number: incredible Released: 29 April 2010
Phone Features
Short Messaging Service (SMS)Yes
Cellular
TypeSmartphone
BandCDMA 800/1900 (Dual Band)
Service ProviderVerizon Wireless
Operating SystemAndroid 2.1
Messaging & Internet
Messaging & Data FeaturesText messages
Communications
Wireless InterfaceIEEE 802.11b/g
Display
Diagonal Size3.7 in
Features
Additional FeaturesTouch screen, GPS, Leap view, Optical joystick control, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
Dimensions & Weight
Width2.3 in
Depth0.47 in
Height4.63 in
Weight4.59 oz
General
- ManufacturerHTC