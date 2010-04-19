HTC Droid Incredible (Verizon Wireless) Specifications

Part Number: incredible Released: 29 April 2010

Phone Features

  • Short Messaging Service (SMS)
    Yes

Cellular

  • Type
    Smartphone
  • Band
    CDMA 800/1900 (Dual Band)
  • Service Provider
    Verizon Wireless
  • Operating System
    Android 2.1

Messaging & Internet

  • Messaging & Data Features
    Text messages

Communications

  • Wireless Interface
    IEEE 802.11b/g

Display

  • Diagonal Size
    3.7 in

Features

  • Additional Features
    Touch screen, GPS, Leap view, Optical joystick control, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    2.3 in
  • Depth
    0.47 in
  • Height
    4.63 in
  • Weight
    4.59 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    HTC

