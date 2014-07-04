HTC Desire 610 Specifications

A cheap Android KitKat phone, with a fun design and 4G LTE

HTC Desire 610 (blue)

Part Number: 99HAAH030-00

Phone Features

  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, call timer, conference call, vibrating alert
  • Sensors
    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor
  • Additional Features
    DLNA Certified, multitasking, sharing media via DLNA, HTC BlinkFeed, HTC Sense Voice

Cellular

  • Technology
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
  • Application Software
    HTC Connect
  • Type
    smartphone (Android OS)
  • Integrated Components
    front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, stereo speakers, voice recorder
  • Navigation
    A-GPS, GLONASS
  • Band
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    4G
  • Phone Form Factor
    touch
  • Service Provider
    not specified
  • Operating System Family
    Android
  • Operating System
    Google Android
  • User Interface
    HTC Sense
  • SIM Card Type
    nano SIM
  • Input Device
    Multi-touch

General

  • SAR Value
    0.35 W/kg
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation
  • Manufacturer
    HTC

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    MMS, SMS
  • Mobile Services
    HTC Connect, Video Call
  • Instant Messaging Services
    MMS, SMS
  • Supported Social Networks and Blogs
    Facebook, Twitter
  • Messaging Services
    SMS, MMS

Display

  • Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    11.9 cm
  • Smartphone Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Colour Support
    color

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser, mobile Email client
  • Data Transmission
    EDGE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE
  • Data Transmission Operating Frequency
    LTE 800/900/1800/2600
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Processor

  • Clock Speed
    1.2 GHz
  • Type
    QUALCOMM Snapdragon 400
  • Manufacturer
    QUALCOMM
  • Processor Core Qty
    quad-core

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC

Camera

  • Features
    video recording

Media Player

  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    AVI, MPEG-4, WMV, 3GP, WMV9
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    WAV, WMA, AAC, AMR, MP3, OGG, MIDI, M4A, WMA 9, apt-X

Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSDXC - up to 128 GB
  • User Memory
    3.9 GB

Digital Camera

  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.4
  • Video Recorder Resolutions
    1920 x 1080 (1080p)
  • Features
    video recording

Header

  • Brand
    HTC
  • Product Line
    HTC
  • Model
    Desire 610
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

CE Input Device

  • Type
    touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)

Battery

  • Run Time Details
    Talk (WCDMA): up to 948 min
    Standby (WCDMA): up to 650 hrs

Features

  • Sensors
    accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor
  • Phone Functions
    call timer, conference call, speakerphone, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features (PB)
    DLNA Certified, HTC BlinkFeed, HTC Sense Voice, multitasking, sharing media via DLNA

Digital Player (Recorder)

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    AAC, AMR, M4A, MIDI, MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA, WMA 9, apt-X
  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    3GP, AVI, MPEG-4, WMV, WMV9
  • Sound Enhancements
    HTC BoomSound

Flash Memory

  • Smartphone Memory
    8 GB
  • Max Supported Size
    128 GB
  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSDXC
  • User Memory
    3.9 GB

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    8 pixels

General

  • Manufacturer
    HTC

