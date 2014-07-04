HTC Desire 610 (blue)
Part Number: 99HAAH030-00
HTC Desire 610 (white) desirewht
Phone Features
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, call timer, conference call, vibrating alert
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor
Additional FeaturesDLNA Certified, multitasking, sharing media via DLNA, HTC BlinkFeed, HTC Sense Voice
Cellular
TechnologyWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
Application SoftwareHTC Connect
Typesmartphone (Android OS)
Integrated Componentsfront-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, stereo speakers, voice recorder
NavigationA-GPS, GLONASS
BandWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
Phone Form Factortouch
Service Providernot specified
Operating System FamilyAndroid
Operating SystemGoogle Android
User InterfaceHTC Sense
SIM Card Typenano SIM
Input DeviceMulti-touch
General
SAR Value0.35 W/kg
-
- ManufacturerHTC
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
Mobile ServicesHTC Connect, Video Call
-
Instant Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
Supported Social Networks and BlogsFacebook, Twitter
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS
Display
Diagonal Size4.7 in
Diagonal Size (metric)11.9 cm
Smartphone Diagonal Size4.7 in
Colour Supportcolor
Communications
Communication FeaturesInternet browser, mobile Email client
Data TransmissionEDGE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE
Data Transmission Operating FrequencyLTE 800/900/1800/2600
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11b/g/n
Processor
Clock Speed1.2 GHz
TypeQUALCOMM Snapdragon 400
ManufacturerQUALCOMM
Processor Core Qtyquad-core
Organizer
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC
Camera
-
Media Player
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, MPEG-4, WMV, 3GP, WMV9
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, WMA, AAC, AMR, MP3, OGG, MIDI, M4A, WMA 9, apt-X
Memory
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSDXC - up to 128 GB
User Memory3.9 GB
Digital Camera
Lens Aperturef/2.4
Video Recorder Resolutions1920 x 1080 (1080p)
Featuresvideo recording
Header
BrandHTC
Product LineHTC
ModelDesire 610
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
Typetouch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
Battery
Run Time DetailsTalk (WCDMA): up to 948 min
Standby (WCDMA): up to 650 hrs
Features
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, speakerphone, vibrating alert
Additional Features (PB)DLNA Certified, HTC BlinkFeed, HTC Sense Voice, multitasking, sharing media via DLNA
Digital Player (Recorder)
Sound EnhancementsHTC BoomSound
Flash Memory
Smartphone Memory8 GB
Max Supported Size128 GB
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSDXC
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution8 pixels
General
- ManufacturerHTC