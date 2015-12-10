HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook Prices

HP's Star Wars laptop takes you to the Dark Side, for less.

HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook

Part Number: CNEThpStarWarsSE

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.