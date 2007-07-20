Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
HP Photosmart C5280 Multifunction Printer
Part Number: Q8330A#ABA Released: 21 June 2007
General
Copier Typedigital
Printing TechnologyInk-jet - color - photo
Monthly Duty Cycle (max)3000 impressions
Office Machine FeaturesPrint from memory card
Display Diagonal Size2.4"
- ManufacturerHP
Memory
-
Supported Flash MemoryCompactFlash, Memory Stick, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card
Printer
Inkjet TechnologyHP Thermal Inkjet
TechnologyInk-jet
Ink TypeHP Vivera Inks
Connectivity TechnologyWired
TypeMultifunction printer
Display
Miscellaneous
Microsoft CertificationsCertified for Windows Vista
Compliant StandardsCISPR 22, EN55022, EN55024, FCC CFR47 Part 15, IEC 61000-3-2, IEC 61000-3-3
Power
Power Consumption Sleep2.9 Watt
Power Consumption Operational28.3 Watt
Copying
Max Copying SpeedUp to 32 ppm (mono) / up to 24 ppm (color)
Max Copying ResolutionUp to 1200 x 1200 dpi (mono) / up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (color)
Max Copying Speed B/W32 ppm
Max Copying Speed Color24 ppm
Max Copying Resolution B/W1200 x 1200 dpi
Max Copying Resolution Color4800 x 1200 dpi
Grayscale Half-Tones256
Max Document Enlargement400 %
Max Document Reduction50 %
Maximum Copies50
Printing
Max Printing ResolutionUp to 1200 x 1200 dpi (mono) / up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (color)
Max Printing SpeedUp to 32 ppm (mono) / up to 24 ppm (color)
Max Resolution B/W1200 x 1200 dpi
Max Resolution Color4800 x 1200 dpi
Printer Drivers / EmulationsPCL 3
Max Printing Speed B/W (ppm)32 ppm
Max Printing Speed Color (ppm)24 ppm
Ink Palette Supported (Colors)Cyan, magenta, yellow, black, light cyan, light magenta
Color6-ink
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature41 °F
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
Humidity Range Operating20 - 80%
Connections
Interfaces1 x USB 2.0
-
Operating System SupportMS Windows 2000 SP3 or later, Apple Mac OS X 10.4, Apple Mac OS X 10.3.9, MS Windows XP Home Edition, MS Windows XP Professional
Document & Media Handling
Max Media SizeOther
-
Document & Media Handling DetailsInput tray - 125 sheets - A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
Output tray - 50 sheets - A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
Speed DetailsPrinting: up to 32 ppm - B/W draft
Printing: up to 24 ppm - color draft
Copying: up to 32 ppm - B/W draft
Copying: up to 24 ppm - color draft
Max Original SizeA4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
-
Original Typesheets
Media Type Classenvelopes, film / transparencies, other, photo paper, plain paper
Media Size ClassOther
Min Media Size3 in x 5 in
Min Media Weight60 g
Max Media Weight280 g
Supported Media Typecards, envelopes, labels, photo paper, plain paper, printable CD/DVD disk, transparencies
Standard Media Capacity125 sheets
Output Trays Capacity50 sheets
Header
BrandHP
Product LineHP Photosmart
ModelC5280 All-in-One
LocalizationEnglish
Country KitsUnited States
Packaged Quantity1
Interface Required
TypeUSB 2.0
Total Qty1
Office Machine
Typeprinter / copier / scanner
Functionscopier, printer, scanner
Dimensions & Weight
Width17.8 in
Depth15.2 in
Height9.3 in
Weight15.65 lbs
Scanning
Optical Resolution2400 x 4800 dpi
Interpolated Resolution19200 x 19200 dpi
Grayscale Depth8-bit
Color Depth48 bit
Scan ElementCIS
Printing System
Document & Media Handling Details
Typeinput tray, output tray
Media Feeder Capacity125 sheets, 50 sheets
Max Media SizeA4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
Software
-
Speed Details
-
-
-
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
-
PC Connectivity
-
-
Power Adapter
-
-
-
-
CNET Labs' Benchmarks
-
-
-
-
-
-
General
