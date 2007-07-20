HP Photosmart C5280 Multifunction Printer Specifications

Part Number: Q8330A#ABA Released: 21 June 2007

General

  • Copier Type
    digital
  • Printing Technology
    Ink-jet - color - photo
  • Monthly Duty Cycle (max)
    3000 impressions
  • Office Machine Features
    Print from memory card
  • Display Diagonal Size
    2.4"
  • Manufacturer
    HP

Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory
    CompactFlash, Memory Stick, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card

Printer

  • Inkjet Technology
    HP Thermal Inkjet
  • Technology
    Ink-jet
  • Ink Type
    HP Vivera Inks
  • Connectivity Technology
    Wired
  • Type
    Multifunction printer

Display

  • Display Diagonal Size
    2.4"
  • Display Diagonal Size (metric)
    6.1 cm

Miscellaneous

  • Microsoft Certifications
    Certified for Windows Vista
  • Compliant Standards
    CISPR 22, EN55022, EN55024, FCC CFR47 Part 15, IEC 61000-3-2, IEC 61000-3-3

Power

  • Power Consumption Sleep
    2.9 Watt
  • Power Consumption Operational
    28.3 Watt

Copying

  • Max Copying Speed
    Up to 32 ppm (mono) / up to 24 ppm (color)
  • Max Copying Resolution
    Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (mono) / up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (color)
  • Max Copying Speed B/W
    32 ppm
  • Max Copying Speed Color
    24 ppm
  • Max Copying Resolution B/W
    1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Max Copying Resolution Color
    4800 x 1200 dpi
  • Grayscale Half-Tones
    256
  • Max Document Enlargement
    400 %
  • Max Document Reduction
    50 %
  • Maximum Copies
    50

Printing

  • Max Printing Resolution
    Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (mono) / up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (color)
  • Max Printing Speed
    Up to 32 ppm (mono) / up to 24 ppm (color)
  • Max Resolution B/W
    1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Max Resolution Color
    4800 x 1200 dpi
  • Printer Drivers / Emulations
    PCL 3
  • Max Printing Speed B/W (ppm)
    32 ppm
  • Max Printing Speed Color (ppm)
    24 ppm
  • Ink Palette Supported (Colors)
    Cyan, magenta, yellow, black, light cyan, light magenta
  • Color
    6-ink
  • Ink Type
    HP Vivera Inks
  • Inkjet Technology
    HP Thermal Inkjet

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    41 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F
  • Humidity Range Operating
    20 - 80%

Connections

  • Interfaces
    1 x USB 2.0
  • Operating System Support
    MS Windows 2000 SP3 or later, Apple Mac OS X 10.4, Apple Mac OS X 10.3.9, MS Windows XP Home Edition, MS Windows XP Professional

Document & Media Handling

  • Max Media Size
    Other
  • Document & Media Handling Details
    Input tray - 125 sheets - A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
    Output tray - 50 sheets - A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
  • Speed Details
    Printing: up to 32 ppm - B/W draft
    Printing: up to 24 ppm - color draft
    Copying: up to 32 ppm - B/W draft
    Copying: up to 24 ppm - color draft
  • Max Original Size
    A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
  • Original Type
    sheets
  • Media Type Class
    envelopes, film / transparencies, other, photo paper, plain paper
  • Media Size Class
    Other
  • Min Media Size
    3 in x 5 in
  • Min Media Weight
    60 g
  • Max Media Weight
    280 g
  • Supported Media Type
    cards, envelopes, labels, photo paper, plain paper, printable CD/DVD disk, transparencies
  • Standard Media Capacity
    125 sheets
  • Output Trays Capacity
    50 sheets

Header

  • Brand
    HP
  • Product Line
    HP Photosmart
  • Model
    C5280 All-in-One
  • Localization
    English
  • Country Kits
    United States
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Interface Required

  • Type
    USB 2.0
  • Total Qty
    1

Office Machine

  • Type
    printer / copier / scanner
  • Functions
    copier, printer, scanner
  • Monthly Duty Cycle (max)
    3000 impressions
  • Printing Technology
    ink-jet
  • Printing Output Type
    color
  • Office Machine Features
    print from memory card

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    17.8 in
  • Depth
    15.2 in
  • Height
    9.3 in
  • Weight
    15.65 lbs

Scanning

  • Optical Resolution
    2400 x 4800 dpi
  • Interpolated Resolution
    19200 x 19200 dpi
  • Grayscale Depth
    8-bit
  • Color Depth
    48 bit
  • Scan Element
    CIS

Printing System

  • Inkjet Technology
    HP Thermal Inkjet
  • Color
    6-ink
  • Ink Palette Supported (Colors)
    cyan, magenta, yellow, black, light cyan, light magenta
  • Ink Type
    HP Vivera Inks

Document & Media Handling Details

  • Type
    input tray, output tray
  • Media Feeder Capacity
    125 sheets, 50 sheets
  • Max Media Size
    A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)

Software

  • Operating System Support
    Apple Mac OS X 10.3.9, MS Windows 2000 SP3 or later, MS Windows XP Home Edition, MS Windows XP Professional

Speed Details

  • Function
    copying, printing
  • Max Speed
    24 ppm, 32 ppm
  • Mode
    B/W draft, color draft

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    1 year
  • Type
    limited warranty

PC Connectivity

  • PC Connection Availability
    Yes
  • PC Connection
    USB 2.0

Power Adapter

  • Voltage Required
    AC 110/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz
  • Power Consumption Operational
    28.3 Watt
  • Power Consumption Sleep
    2.9 Watt

CNET Labs' Benchmarks

  • CNET Labs Text Speed Test (pages per minute)
    5.53
  • CNET Labs Presentation Speed Test (pages per minute)
    2.38
  • CNET Labs Printer Graphics Speed Test (pages per minute)
    2.07
  • CNET Labs Photo Speed Test (pages per minute)
    0.76
  • CNET Labs Gray Scale Scanning Speed Test (pages per minute)
    8.1
  • CNET Labs Color Scanning Speed Test (pages per minute)
    3.26

General

  • Manufacturer
    HP

