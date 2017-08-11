So many of today's DIY security cameras cost $200 -- or more. Fortunately, an increasing number of manufacturers are selling models for less. Honeywell's $120 Lyric C1 Wi-Fi Security Camera is the latest example. Its main features include 720p HD live streaming, free cloud storage, local storage via an included 8GB microSD card and motion and sound alerts.

The indoor-only C1 also adds in two motion detection zones, geofencing capabilities and the promise of upcoming smart home integrations.

It isn't an exciting or particularly innovative camera, but the price is right, particularly if you're looking for extras like geofencing and an included microSD card. At the current exchange rate, $120 converts to roughly £90 and AU$150.

Is the C1 worth it?

Comparing security cameras

Honeywell Lyric C1 Zmodo Pivot iSmartAlarm Spot Price $120/£90/AU$150 $150/£115/AU$190 $100/£75/AU$125 Color finish White Black White Power source Power adapter Power adapter Power adapter Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD 720p HD Field of view 135 degrees 135 degrees; 360-degree pan 130 degrees Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Cloud storage Free 24-hour event-based clips No 30 free event-based clips Local storage Includes an 8GB microSD card 16GB internal local storage included Supports up to 32GB microSD card (not included) Mobile app Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Web app No Yes No Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion and audio Motion Motion and audio Two-way audio Yes Yes Yes Activity zones Yes No No Dimensions (HxWxD) 4.0 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches 5.3 x 3.0 x 3.0 inches 2.0 x 2.0 x 2.2 inches Third-party integrations Upcoming None Amazon Alexa, IFTTT

When compared alongside some other security cameras in a similar price range -- the iSmartAlarm Spot and the Zmodo Pivot -- the C1 doesn't stand out very much. But it has a couple of bonus features: motion zones and geofencing. Motion zones let you customize what areas in your camera's field of view actually detect and alert you to unexpected activity. Geofencing automatically turns your camera on and off whenever you leave and return home (based on your phone's location). Honeywell is also working on smart home integrations for this camera. Honeywell's Lyric T5 thermostat already works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and Google Home, so hopefully similar pairings are in the works for their C1 camera.

The main question, though, is whether the C1 is better than iSmartAlarm's Spot. The C1 costs a little more, but comes with an included microSD card, zones and geofencing. It doesn't have as many smart home integrations as Spot, but that could soon change. Ultimately, both cameras are decent options -- consider what features matter most to you and go from there.