Josh Miller/CNET

We've seen selfie drones before, but there aren't many that are about the size of smartphone. The Hobbico C-Me is $200 foldable micro drone that is capable of snapping photos and videos.

The drone can fly up to six and a half feet in the air for up to 10 minutes. It features an 8-megapixel camera with a flash that is capable of recording 1080p full HD video. The C-Me is equipped with an image stabilization system, which the company said helps the drone capture clear and stable images and video. Other features include a photo timer, burst mode and the ability to capture 360-degree panoramic video.

Josh Miller/CNET

Hobbico claims the C-Me is one of the easiest drones to fly. It is controlled through an app on your phone that features one-touch takeoff and landing. There's also a Find Me feature that will locate you and keep you centered on the camera, along with both follow and circle modes.

You can fly the C-Me for up to 10 minutes, which is decent given its small size. If the battery drops below 90%, or it loses the connection with your phone, the drone will automatically return to you.

The C-Me drone will be available in March for $200.