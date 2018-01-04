Mark Serr/Hive Home

Hive, a home automation company based in the UK and backed by British energy giant Centrica, announced a flexible new indoor security camera on Thursday. The Hive View camera is part of Hive's pack-based line of home automation products. You can view Hive's home automation packs on the Hive website. It costs $200 or £189 (£319 for a two-pack).

Hive made the leap across the pond last year with the Hive Welcome Home Standard Automation Pack, which included a thermostat, two smart plugs, two door sensors, a motion sensor, four LED bulbs and a hub. Hive is adding an indoor security camera to the mix in 2018. The Hive View camera comes in black and brushed copper or white and champagne gold.

The Hive View camera works like other home security cameras, capturing video clips when sound or motion is detected. The Hive View records in 1080p full HD video with up to a 130-degree field of view. A live, color feed is available on the Hive app and includes one-way audio. Content captured is available within the app for 24 hours or in an extended, rolling, 30-day video history service called Hive Video Playback, for a fee.

In addition to those relatively standard camera features, the Hive View camera includes the option to automatically take photos every few minutes. This could come in handy for hosting parties, capturing play time with your kids or other times when you don't want to play photographer. It also includes person detection capability, so Fido doesn't constantly drive notifications to your phone. The Hive View does offer a privacy mode, which sets the camera to record video only during the schedule you provide.

The camera itself is a small square unit, anchored by a magnet to a slim metal frame, which is also the camera's charger. You can mount the Hive View on a wall, set it on a shelf or, if you're looking for more flexibility, detach it from the metal frame and position it anywhere you like.

Hive's pricing system is based on packs and monthly payment plans, although you can buy its devices upfront.

The Hive Video Playback service will cost £5 per month. You can also get the Hive View camera as part of the Hive Close to Home plan, which costs £30 a month and drops to £5 after 12 months. Benefits of the plan include the Hive View, two Hive Active Lights, two Hive Window or Door sensors, a Hive Active Plug, Hive Hub and 30-day cloud storage. If you have a Hive Hub already, the plan is available for £27 a month.

Smart security cameras are popping up everywhere, and we'll see how the Hive View fairs against competitors such as Nest, Guardzilla and Honeywell in 2018.