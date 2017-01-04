Hisense 100-inch TV is actually a 4K laser projector for $13K

Hisense

TVs are getting bigger every year, but 100 inches is still gigantic, and actual TVs this large are exceedingly rare. The only one I know about, Sony's 100-inch Z9D, costs a cool 60 grand.

The Hisense 100H10D will cost a mere $13,000 when it ships this summer, but it isn't an actual TV. Instead it's a projection system, consisting of an included screen and surround-sound system along with a short-throw laser projector. (Important to note that for now, Hisense only has plans to ship in the US. We'll update you if that changes though.)

The advantage is lower cost compared to gigantic-screen TVs, but it still costs a lot more than a standard projector with a separate screen (although 4K projectors start around $10K). Hisense claims a brightness of 300 nits, which is plenty for most well-lit rooms (and brighter than any standard projector) but still falls short of many LCD TVs.

So who will the 100H10D appeal to? Folks who have 13 grand for a new TV, who want something even bigger than an 85-inch LCD TV (which cost $4,000 and up), and don't have an extra dark room for a standard projector. And oh yeah, they'll also need to trust a relatively unknown brand.

Hisense 100H10D specifications