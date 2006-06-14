Harman Kardon CP 35



Quick Take: The Harman Kardon CP 35 is the flagship model in the company's 2006 home-theater-in-a-box (HTIB) line. It offers a better receiver and larger 7.1-channel speakers than the step-down model, the CP 25. Like the other two CP models in Harman's product line, the CP 35 simply comprises an A/V receiver, a DVD player, and surround speaker package that you could otherwise buy separately. However, these matching products are packaged together for convenience and include a single remote control. The advantage of component-based home-theater systems is that they tend to offer better sound quality, more features, and more flexibility (such as plenty of inputs and outputs to connect other A/V devices) than smaller "lifestyle friendly" systems. But unlike lifestyle systems (such as Harman's own HS 100), component-based systems are big and bulky, and they're intended for users with a bit more home-theater experience. Note that Harman's component-based HTIBs comprise products--such as the receivers--that are not necessarily the latest model the company offers.

Harman Kardon's 2006 HTIB models compared: