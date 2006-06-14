CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

AV Receivers

Harman/Kardon CP 35

Harman/Kardon CP 35

1
Harman/Kardon CP 35

Harman Kardon CP 35

Quick Take: The Harman Kardon CP 35 is the flagship model in the company's 2006 home-theater-in-a-box (HTIB) line. It offers a better receiver and larger 7.1-channel speakers than the step-down model, the CP 25. Like the other two CP models in Harman's product line, the CP 35 simply comprises an A/V receiver, a DVD player, and surround speaker package that you could otherwise buy separately. However, these matching products are packaged together for convenience and include a single remote control. The advantage of component-based home-theater systems is that they tend to offer better sound quality, more features, and more flexibility (such as plenty of inputs and outputs to connect other A/V devices) than smaller "lifestyle friendly" systems. But unlike lifestyle systems (such as Harman's own HS 100), component-based systems are big and bulky, and they're intended for users with a bit more home-theater experience. Note that Harman's component-based HTIBs comprise products--such as the receivers--that are not necessarily the latest model the company offers.

Harman Kardon's 2006 HTIB models compared:

Model Quick take Included components Price
Harman Kardon HS 100 Harman Kardon's most affordable HTIB is also its most attractive: this slick-looking system is anchored by an all-in-one receiver/amplifier/disc player that's not much bigger than your average DVD player. All-in-one receiver/DVD player; HKTS 7 5.1-speaker package
Harman Kardon CP 15 This system offers HK's entry-level 2005 receiver, 5.1-speaker package, and matching DVD player in one package. AVR 135 receiver; DVD 22 DVD player; HKTS 8 5.1-speaker package
Harman Kardon CP 25 The step-up to the CP 15 includes a better receiver and a 7.1-speaker system--as well as a DVD player--in one package. AVR 235 receiver; DVD 22 DVD player; HKTS 7 (5.1) plus one pair of HKS 3 speakers
Harman Kardon CP 35 HK's top-of-the-line HTIB bundles the AVR 335 receiver, the DVD 31 DVD player, and a 7.1-channel version of the capable HKTS 14 speaker package. AVR 335 receiver; DVD 31 DVD player; HKTS 14 (5.1) plus one pair of HKS 4 speakers

Where to Buy

Harman/Kardon CP 35

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best AV Receivers for 2018

See All

  • Sony STR-DN1080
    Starting at: £460.00

    The Sony STR-DN1080 is fully featured, easy to use, and it sounds great, making it the...

  • Onkyo TX-NR575

    The midpriced Onkyo TX-NR575 receiver sounds good and comes fully loaded with Dolby Atmos...

  • Yamaha RX-V483

    The Yamaha RX-V483 may not have as many features as its rivals, but it offers excellent...

  • Marantz NR-1508

    The Marantz NR1508 receiver serves up a winning combination of performance and features...

  • Denon AVR-S730H

    Jam-packed with up-to-date features for less money than the competition, the Denon AVR-S730...

This week on CNET News

'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real
'Westworld' comes to gritty, fantastical life at SXSW
'Bombshell' shatters myth around Wi-Fi inventor Hedy Lamarr

Share your voice