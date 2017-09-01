CNET también está disponible en español.

Haier's Super Drum washer-dryer combo is small, but mighty

Meet Haier's Super Drum, a washer-dryer hybrid appliance designed with space-savings in mind.

Haier today introduced an upcoming washer-dryer combo dubbed Super Drum; it's due to hit stores in Europe in 2018. US availability has not yet been announced. 

Interestingly, the Chinese appliance manufacturer claims the Super Drum is both compact in size and large in capacity. 

Check out its dimensions below:

  • Dimensions: 985 x 460 x 701 millimeters (38.8 x 18.1 x 27.6 inches)
  • 601-millimeter drum diameter (23.7 inches)
  • 445-millimeter drum access (17.5 inches)
  • 10-kilogram load capacity (22 pounds)
  • 6-kilogram drying capacity (13 pounds)

This model also has a lot of connected features. Here's an overview:

  • 14 cycles
  • 68 decibels
  • LED touch display
  • Smart Dosing -- auto-dispensing detergent
  • Smart Detecting -- senses the amount of water needed for each load
  • Antibacterial treatment -- claims to get rid of 99.8 percent of bacteria

Haier's Super Drum washer and dryer is expected to hit retail in Europe in 2018; pricing information has not yet been announced. Haier purchased the US appliance manufacturer GE Appliances in 2016.

