Gourmia Pour-Over Coffee Maker Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Gourmia Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Part Number: GCMW3375

Coffee Makers

  • Product Type
    Automatic pour-over coffee maker

General

  • Manufacturer
    Gourmia

Where to Buy

Gourmia Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Coffee Makers for 2018

See All