Glion Dolly review: The folding electric scooter that rolls like a suitcase

Cars get stuck in traffic. Buses and trains don't get you all the way to your destination. Walking is slow, and bikes take up too much room. What should you try instead? I've found that when you need to get from A to B in a hurry, a folding electric scooter can kick some serious ass.

I've been testing out folding electric scooters for over a year, and the Glion Dolly isn't bad. It's best for people who primarily use public transit, with a short last-mile commute on smooth, level pavement.

The $850, £699 or roughly AU$1,100 scooter can feel a little cheap and rough to ride, but it comes with two features you can't get anywhere else: a trolley handle so you can wheel it like a rolling suitcase, and the ability to stand up vertically all by itself. You can buy it direct from Glion here.

Why might you buy or avoid the Glion Dolly? Let's go in-depth.

Pros

The fastest fold I've found. Two pulls for the handlebars, one flick of the quick release lever and one stomp on the big silver pedal, and it's ready to be carried. When it's time to unfold it again, the magnetic handlebar catches snap right into place.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Cons

It weighs 28 pounds. It's not the heaviest folding electric scooter on the block -- check out the 36-pound Fuzion V-1000 -- and the weight is fairly balanced so it's not too awkward to lift. Still, it's bulkier than you'd think for the size. The weight means it takes some effort to pull around on those tiny extra wheels.

Tradeoffs

Short handlebars make it easy to weave around pedestrians and cars, but have no room for mounting accessories. My Glion review actually came with a bell, but it got in the way of folding so I had to remove it.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Bottom line

Like the Fuzion V-1000 (but less expensive), the Glion Dolly isn't remotely a perfect scooter, but it gets the job done for short commutes. Plus, it's way faster to fold and has a bunch of commuter-friendly features you won't find anywhere else. Just don't expect a smooth, comfortable ride or a great looking design. Me, I'd pay more for a decent suspension.

If you stay tuned to CNET.com, I'll be reviewing some other folding electric scooters you might like even better.