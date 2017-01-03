Even the garbage cans are smart at CES

Enlarge Image GeniCan

It was only a matter of time before our trash bins got brains. The GeniCan is a Wi-Fi-enabled attachment for your garbage cans that will respond to voice commands, scan barcodes to build your grocery list and automatically order items you need through Amazon's Dash Replenishment service. The GeniCan company will demonstrate the device this week at CES in Las Vegas.

You can preorder the GeniCan now for $125, or about £100/AU$170 (the full retail price will be $149, or roughly £120/AU$200), and the company aims to begin shipping them in early 2017.

The GeniCan attaches to the side of most rectangular garbage cans (or recycling bins, if that's your fancy). Before you toss your empty box of Frosted Flakes, you hold the bar code up to the GeniCan, and it will automatically add "Frosted Flakes" to a grocery list in your GeniCan iOS or Android app. If the GeniCan can't find a bar code, you can use voice commands to tell the device what you want to add to your list. Order a lot of your household items from Amazon? Once you register for the Amazon Dash Replenishment service, anything that the GeniCan scans that's available through Amazon will ship automatically. Imagine: you throw out an empty diaper box, and another one is automatically on the way.

We first learned about GeniCan during its 2015 Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The company surpassed its funding goal and raised a little more than $7,800 to help create this product. The hard part will be to convince you to literally throw $149 into your trash.