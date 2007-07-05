Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
General Electric G1 (Black)
Part Number: G1B Released: 16 May 2007
General
Depth0.8 in
Sensor Resolution7.0 Megapixel
Optical Sensor TypeCCD
Total Pixels7400000 pixels
Effective Sensor Resolution7070000 pixels
Optical Sensor Size1/2.5"
Digital Zoom4.8 x
SystemTTL contrast detection
Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty9
Face Detection DetalisAutomatic Face Tracking technology
Digital Video FormatMPEG-4
Image Recording FormatJPEG
Interfaces ProvidedUSB 2.0, composite video/audio
- ManufacturerGeneral Electric
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature32 °F
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
Exposure & White Balance
Light SensitivityISO 100, ISO 1600, ISO 200, ISO 3200 (1.7MP), ISO 400, ISO 64, ISO 800, ISO auto
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted, multi-segment, spot
Exposure Modesautomatic, program
Shooting Programsanti-blur, aquarium, party/indoor, portrait mode, snow, sports mode, beach, fireworks, foliage, kids & pets, landscape, macro, night portrait, panorama assist
White Balanceautomatic, custom, presets
White Balance Presetscloudy, daylight, fluorescent light (daylight), fluorescent light (warm white), tungsten light
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
Min Shutter Speed4 sec
Exposure Compensation±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
Display
Type2.5" LCD display
Display Format153,600 pixels
Display Form Factorbuilt-in
Camera Flash
Typebuilt-in flash
Guide Number (m / ISO 100)6.5
Effective Flash Range1 ft - 11 ft
Red Eye ReductionYes
Lens System
Lens Construction10 groups / 13 elements
Optical Zoom3 x
Lens Aperturef/3.5-4.3
Min Focal Length6.4 mm
Max Focal Length19.2 mm
Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera38 m
Min Focus Distance23.6 in
Macro Focus Range2 in - 23.6 in
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
Zoom Adjustmentmotorized drive
Group Qty10
Element Qty13
Miscellaneous
Microsoft CertificationWorks with Windows Vista
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Memory / Storage
Installed Size26 MB
Supported Memory CardsMultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
-
Image StorageJPEG 3072 x 2304
JPEG 3072 x 2048
JPEG 3072 x 1728
JPEG 2048 x 1536
JPEG 1600 x 1200
JPEG 1024 x 768
JPEG 640 x 480
Video CaptureMPEG-4 - 640 x 480 - 30 fps
MPEG-4 - 640 x 480 - 15 fps
MPEG-4 - 320 x 240 - 30 fps
MPEG-4 - 320 x 240 - 15 fps
Viewfinder
Viewfinder Typenone
Additional Features
Continuous Shooting Speed2.1 frames per second
FeaturesAE lock, audio recording, auto power save, histogram display, in-camera red-eye removal
Connections
Memory Card SlotSD card
Shutter
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
Min Shutter Speed4 sec
Battery
Technologylithium ion
Battery TypeGeneral Electric GB-20
Details1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery - 750 mAh (included)
Header
BrandGE
Product LineGE
ModelG1
Packaged Quantity1
Dimensions & Weight
Width3.6 in
Height2.5 in
Weight4.06 oz
General
