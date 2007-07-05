General Electric G1 Specifications

General Electric G1

General Electric G1 (Black)

Part Number: G1B Released: 16 May 2007

General

  • Depth
    0.8 in
  • Sensor Resolution
    7.0 Megapixel
  • Optical Sensor Type
    CCD
  • Total Pixels
    7400000 pixels
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    7070000 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    1/2.5"
  • Digital Zoom
    4.8 x
  • System
    TTL contrast detection
  • Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty
    9
  • Face Detection Detalis
    Automatic Face Tracking technology
  • Digital Video Format
    MPEG-4
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG
  • Interfaces Provided
    USB 2.0, composite video/audio
  • Manufacturer
    General Electric

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    32 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100, ISO 1600, ISO 200, ISO 3200 (1.7MP), ISO 400, ISO 64, ISO 800, ISO auto
  • Exposure Metering
    center-weighted, multi-segment, spot
  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, program
  • Shooting Programs
    anti-blur, aquarium, party/indoor, portrait mode, snow, sports mode, beach, fireworks, foliage, kids & pets, landscape, macro, night portrait, panorama assist
  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    cloudy, daylight, fluorescent light (daylight), fluorescent light (warm white), tungsten light
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/2000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    4 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps

Display

  • Type
    2.5" LCD display
  • Display Format
    153,600 pixels
  • Display Form Factor
    built-in

Camera Flash

  • Type
    built-in flash
  • Guide Number (m / ISO 100)
    6.5
  • Effective Flash Range
    1 ft - 11 ft
  • Red Eye Reduction
    Yes

Lens System

  • Lens Construction
    10 groups / 13 elements
  • Optical Zoom
    3 x
  • Lens Aperture
    f/3.5-4.3
  • Min Focal Length
    6.4 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    19.2 mm
  • Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera
    38 m
  • Min Focus Distance
    23.6 in
  • Macro Focus Range
    2 in - 23.6 in
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Zoom Adjustment
    motorized drive
  • Group Qty
    10
  • Element Qty
    13

Miscellaneous

  • Microsoft Certification
    Works with Windows Vista
  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Memory / Storage

  • Installed Size
    26 MB
  • Supported Memory Cards
    MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
  • Image Storage
    JPEG 3072 x 2304
    JPEG 3072 x 2048
    JPEG 3072 x 1728
    JPEG 2048 x 1536
    JPEG 1600 x 1200
    JPEG 1024 x 768
    JPEG 640 x 480
  • Video Capture
    MPEG-4 - 640 x 480 - 30 fps
    MPEG-4 - 640 x 480 - 15 fps
    MPEG-4 - 320 x 240 - 30 fps
    MPEG-4 - 320 x 240 - 15 fps

Viewfinder

  • Viewfinder Type
    none

Additional Features

  • Continuous Shooting Speed
    2.1 frames per second
  • Features
    AE lock, audio recording, auto power save, histogram display, in-camera red-eye removal

Connections

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card

Shutter

  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/2000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    4 sec

Battery

  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Battery Type
    General Electric GB-20
  • Details
    1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery - 750 mAh (included)

Header

  • Brand
    GE
  • Product Line
    GE
  • Model
    G1
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.6 in
  • Height
    2.5 in
  • Weight
    4.06 oz

