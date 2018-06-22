CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Garmin Vivosport review: Garmin Vivosport's price drop makes it more appealing

By
Reviewed:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16

Garmin Vivosport (fuchsia focus, small/medium)

(Part #: 010-01789-01)

2 Related Models

CNET may get a commission from these offers.
Compare These

The Good The Vivosport packs smartwatch features into an activity-band design that's lightweight, comfortable to wear, and has good battery life. It's fully waterproof and has built-in GPS and 24-7 heart-rate monitoring.

The Bad Some of the features are a little difficult to access. GPS can take too long to lock in.

The Bottom Line The Vivosport is a good fitness companion for people who want an activity tracker with plenty of advanced features.

7.9 Overall
  • Style 9.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Ease of use 6.0

Review Sections

Depending on your point of view, you can call Garmin's Vivosport a high-end fitness band or an entry-level sports smartwatch. It started out too pricey at $200 (£170, $AU300) but after being on the market for several months, its price has come down online, making it a better value.

The Vivosport has a robust feature set for a fitness band, and according to Garmin it gets up to 7 days worth of battery life. I was regularly able to go 6 days between charges when not using GPS. Like Garmin's other smartwatches and activity trackers, this model is fully waterproof and can be used while swimming.

I found it slim and very comfortable wear. The band is pretty thin -- perhaps a bit too thin for people who have big, thick wrists. I liked its look and feel on my normal-to-thinner wrists, however, especially since I find that some of the other watches just feel too big.

25-garmin-vivosportEnlarge Image

The Vivosport packs a lot of features into its slim design.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Along with a built-in optical heart-rate monitor that seems pretty accurate, there's GPS tracking, an always-on color touchscreen display, notification alerts and 15 built-in sports widgets for everything from strength training to cycling and cardio. 

Unfortunately, because the display is small, it can be a little tricky to navigate through all the widgets and settings. At least the touchscreen is significantly more responsive than the monochrome touchscreen found on the lower-priced Vivosmart 3.

In a lot of ways the Vivosport is simply a better version of the Vivosmart 3. The two models have similar features, but the Vivosport adds the aforementioned GPS and LiveTrack5, a feature that tracks your activity and location in real time and sends alerts to designated friends and family members, telling them where you are on a web-based map.

The Vivosport automatically tracks activity, including steps, floors climbed, calories burned, intensity minutes, sleep and more. As part of its 24-7 heart-rate monitoring, the device will measure your heart-rate variability and translate it into a stress level, then prompt you to breathe and relax when that level is elevated.

Best Wearable Tech for 2018

See All

  • Apple Watch Series 3
    Starting at: £399.00

    The Apple Watch Series 3 offers built-in cellular for data and even phone calls. It works...

  • Fitbit Versa

    After a month with the Fitbit Versa, we're looking past its limitations and finding there's...

  • Fitbit Alta HR
    Starting at: £99.00

    Fitbit's newest fitness band shrinks the best stuff down into a tinier package.

  • Garmin Vivosmart 3
    Starting at: £79.00

    Garmin's next-generation Vívosmart activity tracker has a built-in heart-rate monitor...

  • Huawei Watch 2 LTE

    It’s got everything you’d expect from a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity --...

This week on CNET News

In border controversy, US ignores a tech alternative to detention centers
Intel shares down after CEO Brian Krzanich resigns over relationship with employee
Google aims to show you how it uses your data

Discuss Garmin Vivosport