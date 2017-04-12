Garmin's Vívosmart 3 may give Fitbit a run for its money

Enlarge Image Garmin

If you've been keeping tabs on Garmin's Vívosmart line of activity trackers, you're probably aware that the original Vívosmart was followed by the Vívosmart HR and GPS-enabled Vívosmart HR+, which made it clear that the second-generation Vívosmarts included heart-rate monitors. Now we get the third-generation Vívosmart 3, which leaves off the HR naming scheme but still includes a heart-monitor and adds new, smarter features while returning to the slimmer design and hidden display of the original Vívosmart.

If that sounds a little confusing, it is. But all you need to know is that there was no Vívosmart 2 and the Vívosmart 3 is a better version of the Vívosmart HR that costs less, with a list price of $140 (instead of $200).

It comes in two colors, black and purple, although the purple is available in only small and medium sizes while the black also has a large option. No word yet on international pricing but $140 converts to about £110 and AU$180.

Enlarge Image Garmin

What's new? Well, aside from the ultra-slim design, you get higher end fitness-tracking tools such as VO2 max and fitness age, all-day stress tracking and a rep counter when pumping iron, doing push ups or pull ups.

Like its predecessor, this model is waterproof and features Garmin Elevate wrist heart-rate technology that provides 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and automatically tracks activity, including steps, floors climbed, calories burned, intensity minutes, sleep and more. As part of that 24/7 monitoring, the device will measure your heart-rate variability and translate it into a stress level, then prompt you to breathe and relax when that level is elevated.

This is the first product in the Garmin Vívo family to estimate VO2 max, a measurable indication of aerobic performance that was previously available only in higher-end Garmin running watches. Your VO2 max score translates into a fitness level, ranging from poor to superior, and it's also used to calculate your fitness age, "a relatable metric that puts a user's fitness level in terms of an age."

The idea, of course, is to increase your VO2 max and reduce your fitness age through a steady workout regime.

We'll see how the Vívosmart 3 stacks up against the similarly priced Fitbit Altra and Fitbit Charge 2 once we get our hands on a review sample. But on paper anyway it looks like a strong contender. Check out the teaser video below along with the Vívosmart 3's key specs, according to Garmin.