Fujifilm XF10 is the cheapest APS-C compact yet

In an age when most people believe phone photos are "dSLR quality," whatever that means, a camera with an actual dSLR-size sensor and a fixed-focal-length lens is a tough sell. Fujifilm has carved a niche for its X100 series with enthusiasts who appreciate the image-quality advantages of a large sensor.

But the $700-$1,000 compact models, a price range where fixed-lens APS-C compacts used to reside, now tend to be feature-crammed, with practical zoom ranges and fast operation in exchange for a modest drop in photo quality. Fujifilm's trying its luck at $500 with the new XF10, channeling the spirit of the excellent (now unavailable) two-year-old X70, but without many of the enthusiast-friendly manual buttons and dials.

The XF10 is slated to ship in August for $500. I don't have pricing or availability information for the UK or Australia, but the US price converts to roughly £380 and AU$675.

It retains the relatively compact body -- as compact as you can get with a sensor of its size -- including the same 28mm-equivalent lens. It's a little lighter, which seems to come from jettisoning the flip-up display. That's potentially a mistake, since a flip-up screen makes the camera selfie-friendly.

Another cost-saving measure was going with a standard CMOS sensor instead of one of its own X-Trans sensors, which makes a lot of sense. It probably was more accident than decision, as supplies of the latest X-Trans became an issue, but not everyone is a fan of them.

But while compacts from companies like Sony and Panasonic offer 4K video, fast autofocus and high-frame-rate continuous shooting, the XF10 retains the photo-first, pared-down operation of the X100. While the XF10 adds 4K video support, it's only at 15 frames per second. Which is fine if you like your video stylized rather than lifelike. It can do some burst shooting, but only for a short interval.

So, it looks like a great option for a niche market: people who care about photo quality above all else, including focal-length flexibility, and want to spend as little as possible.