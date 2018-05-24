Fujifilm X-T100 is a pretty little alternative to a cheap dSLR

Just a half-step up from its 2-year-old entry-level X-A5 mirrorless, Fujifilm recasts most of the components of that model into a slightly more advanced package. But it's still intended it for the entry-level enthusiast who wants something smaller and more flexible than a dSLR with no compromise on quality.
The X-T100 adds an OLED electronic viewfinder and flip-out touchscreen display (which also tilts), and the design mimics that of Fuji's high-end models such as the X-T2. That puts it right in competition with models like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 III and more expensive models from Sony.
The camera is slated to ship in June at $600 for the body and $700 for the kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ (power zoom) lens. We don't have UK or Australian pricing or availability, but those prices directly convert to about £450 and AU$800 for the body and £525 and AU$930 for the kit.
The X-T100 looks like a pretty typical example of the class. It doesn't use Fujifilm's X-Trans CMOS, which makes sense in a camera like this; it uses a traditional CMOS sensor. And while its battery life is still shorter than a comparable dSLR, its 430-shot rating is pretty good for a mirrorless. Aside from the lack of a grip -- a now-standard practice to cut costs -- the only notable drawback is its 4K recording. You're limited to 15 frames per second.
Specifications
|
|Fujifilm X-T100
|Sensor effective resolution
|24.2MP CMOS
|Sensor size
|23.5x15.7mm APS-C
|Focal-length multiplier
|1.5x
|OLPF
|Yes
|Sensitivity range
|ISO 100 (exp)/200 - ISO 12800/51200 (exp)
|Burst shooting
|6fps 26 JPEG
|Viewfinder (mag/ effective mag)
|OLED EVF 0.4-inch/10mm 2.4 million dots 100% coverage 0.93x/0.62x
|Hot shoe
|Yes
|Autofocus
|77-point phase detection, 45-area contrast AF
|AF sensitivity
|
|Shutter speed
|30-1/4,000 sec.; bulb to 60 min; 1/180 x-sync (electronic shutter to 1/32,000 sec)
|Shutter durability
|n/a
|Metering
|256 zones
|Metering sensitivity
|n/a
|Best video
|H.264 QuickTime MOV UHK 4K/15p, 1080/60p
|Audio
|Stereo, mic input
|Manual aperture and shutter in video
|Yes
|Maximum best-quality recording time per clip
|30 mins/4GB
|Clean HDMI out
|n/a
|IS
|Optical
|LCD
|3 in/7.5 cm 3-way tilting touchscreen 1.04m dots
|Memory slots
|1xSDXC
|Wireless connection
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Flash
|Yes
|Wireless flash
|Yes
|Battery life (CIPA rating)
|430 shots (1,260 mAh)
|Size (WHD)
|3.3x4.8x1.9 in 83x121x47 mm
|Body operating weight
|15.8 oz (est.) 448 g (est.)
|Mfr. price (body only)
|$600
|Primary kit
|$700
|Release date
|June 2018
