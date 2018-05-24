Fujifilm X-T100 is a pretty little alternative to a cheap dSLR

Fujifilm

Just a half-step up from its 2-year-old entry-level X-A5 mirrorless, Fujifilm recasts most of the components of that model into a slightly more advanced package. But it's still intended it for the entry-level enthusiast who wants something smaller and more flexible than a dSLR with no compromise on quality.

The X-T100 adds an OLED electronic viewfinder and flip-out touchscreen display (which also tilts), and the design mimics that of Fuji's high-end models such as the X-T2. That puts it right in competition with models like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 III and more expensive models from Sony.

The camera is slated to ship in June at $600 for the body and $700 for the kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ (power zoom) lens. We don't have UK or Australian pricing or availability, but those prices directly convert to about £450 and AU$800 for the body and £525 and AU$930 for the kit.

The X-T100 looks like a pretty typical example of the class. It doesn't use Fujifilm's X-Trans CMOS, which makes sense in a camera like this; it uses a traditional CMOS sensor. And while its battery life is still shorter than a comparable dSLR, its 430-shot rating is pretty good for a mirrorless. Aside from the lack of a grip -- a now-standard practice to cut costs -- the only notable drawback is its 4K recording. You're limited to 15 frames per second.