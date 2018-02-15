Fujifilm X-H1 Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Fujifilm X-H1 (body only)

Part Number: 16568731

General

  • Depth
    3.8 in
  • Sensor Resolution
    24.3 Megapixel
  • Enclosure Material
    magnesium alloy
  • Optical Sensor Type
    X-Trans CMOS III
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    24300000 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    15.6 x 23.5mm
  • Sensor Dust Reduction
    Yes
  • Sensor Features
    Dust Reduction (image sensor vibration)
  • Image Processor
    X-Processor Pro engine
  • System
    TTL contrast and phase detection
  • AE/AF Control
    Face-priority AF, Subject-tracking AF, Zone AF
  • Digital Video Format
    H.264, MOV
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG, RAW, RAW + JPEG
  • Max Video Resolution
    4096 x 2160
  • Interfaces Provided
    HDMI, USB 3.0
  • Manufacturer
    Fujifilm

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    14 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F
  • Humidity Range Operating
    10 - 80% (non-condensing)

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100, ISO 125, ISO 160, ISO 200-12800, ISO 25600, ISO 51200, ISO auto
  • Exposure Metering
    average, center-weighted, multi-segment, spot
  • Exposure Metering Zones
    256
  • Exposure Modes
    aperture-priority, automatic, bulb, manual, shutter-priority
  • Special Effects
    Dynamic tone, Film Simulation, High Key, Low Key, Miniature, Pop Color, Soft Focus, Toy camera, partial color
  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    fine, fluorescent light (cool white), fluorescent light (daylight), fluorescent light (warm white), incandescent, shade, underwater
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/32000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    900 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±5 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
  • White Balance Bracketing
    Yes
  • X-sync Speed
    1/250 sec

Display

  • Type
    3" LCD display

Camera Flash

  • Type
    detachable flash
  • Guide Number (m / ISO 100)
    8
  • External Flash Name
    Fujifilm EF-X8

Lens System

  • Lens Included
    body only

Miscellaneous

  • Protection
    dust-resistant, freezeproof, scratch-resistant, weatherproof
  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Memory / Storage

  • Image Storage
    6000 x 4000
    6000 x 3376
    4000 x 4000
    4240 x 2832
    4240 x 2384
    2832 x 2832
    3008 x 2000
    3008 x 1688
    2000 x 2000
  • Video Capture
    H.264 - 4096 x 2160 p - 24 fps
    H.264 - 4096 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 29.97 fps
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 24 fps
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 50 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 24 fps
    H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 50 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 24 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 59.94 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 50 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 29.97 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 24 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 23.98 fps

Viewfinder

  • Viewfinder Type
    OLED
  • Viewfinder Color Support
    color
  • Viewfinder Diagonal Size
    0.5 in
  • Viewfinder Resolution
    3690000 pixels
  • Features
    auto eye sensor
  • Viewfinder Type
    Electronic - OLED

Additional Features

  • Self-Timer Delay
    10 sec, 2 sec
  • Flash Terminal
    PC terminal, hot shoe
  • Features
    Automatic Scene Recognition (SR Auto), Flickering Reduction function, Panorama Capture, auto power save, built-in speaker, interval shooting mode

Shutter

  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/32000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    900 sec
  • X-sync Speed
    1/250 sec

Microphone

  • Microphone Operation Mode
    stereo

Battery

  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Battery Life Details
    Photo shooting - 310 shots
    Video recording - 0.75 hour (4K resolution)
    Video recording - 1.25 hours (Full HD resolution)
  • Battery Type
    Fujifilm NP-W126S
  • Details
    1 x Fujifilm NP-W126S Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)

Header

  • Brand
    Fujifilm
  • Product Line
    Fujifilm X Series
  • Model
    X-H1
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Video Input

  • Type
    Digital camera
  • Digital Camera Type
    mirrorless system
  • Continuous Shooting Speed
    11 frames per second, 14 frames per second, 5 frames per second, 6 frames per second, 8 frames per second
  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100, ISO 125, ISO 160, ISO 200-12800, ISO 25600, ISO 51200, ISO auto
  • ISO (Max)
    51200
  • Digital Video Format
    H.264, MOV
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG, RAW, RAW + JPEG
  • Max Video Resolution
    4096 x 2160
  • Frame Rate (Max Resolution)
    24 fps
  • High-Definition Video Support
    4K
  • Interfaces Provided
    HDMI, USB 3.0
  • Image Processor
    X-Processor Pro engine
  • Special Effects
    Dynamic tone, Film Simulation, High Key, Low Key, Miniature, Pop Color, Soft Focus, Toy camera, partial color
  • Face Detection
    Yes
  • Flash Terminal
    PC terminal, hot shoe
  • Self-Timer Delay
    10 sec, 2 sec
  • Image Stabilizer
    optical (5-axis image sensor shift mechanism)
  • Built-in Optical Image Stabilizer
    Yes
  • Lens Mounting Type
    Fujifilm X Mount
  • Features
    Automatic Scene Recognition (SR Auto), Flickering Reduction function, Panorama Capture, auto power save, built-in speaker, interval shooting mode

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Details
    camera body only, camera with battery and memory card
  • Weight
    22 oz, 23.7 oz

Exposure Parameters

  • Exposure Metering
    average, center-weighted, multi-segment, spot
  • Exposure Metering Zones
    256
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±5 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
  • Exposure Modes
    aperture-priority, automatic, bulb, manual, shutter-priority
  • Bracketing Modes
    Dynamic Range Bracketing, Film Simulation Bracketing, ISO sensitivity bracketing, white balance bracketing

White Balance

  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    fine, fluorescent light (cool white), fluorescent light (daylight), fluorescent light (warm white), incandescent, shade, underwater
  • White Balance Bracketing
    Yes

Auto Focus

  • System
    TTL contrast and phase detection
  • AE/AF Control
    Face-priority AF, Subject-tracking AF, Zone AF

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    24.3 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Type
    X-Trans CMOS III
  • Optical Sensor Size
    15.6 x 23.5mm
  • Optical Sensor Size (metric)
    15.6 x 23.5 mm
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    24300000 pixels
  • Sensor Dust Reduction
    Yes
  • Sensor Features
    Dust Reduction (image sensor vibration)

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    5.5 in
  • Height
    3.4 in
  • Weight
    21.97 oz

Camera Display

  • Type
    LCD display
  • Display Form Factor
    rotating
  • Diagonal Size
    3 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    7.6 cm
  • Display Format
    1,040,000 pixels
  • Touch Screen
    Yes
  • Features
    display brightness control, display saturation control

Camera Memory

  • Memory Card Max Supported Size
    512 GB
  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card
  • Supported Memory Cards
    SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDHC UHS-I Memory Card, SDHC UHS-II Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, SDXC UHS-II Memory Card

Camera Specifications

  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11b/g/n
  • Connectivity Features
    Wireless Image Transfer, remote control via mobile devices, remote live view
  • Print Standard
    DPOF support, Exif Print support, PRINT Image Matching

Tripod Mount

  • Connection Point
    Yes

General

  • Manufacturer
    Fujifilm

