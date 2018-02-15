Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Fujifilm X-H1 (body only)
Part Number: 16568731
General
Depth3.8 in
Sensor Resolution24.3 Megapixel
Enclosure Materialmagnesium alloy
Optical Sensor TypeX-Trans CMOS III
Effective Sensor Resolution24300000 pixels
Optical Sensor Size15.6 x 23.5mm
Sensor Dust ReductionYes
Sensor FeaturesDust Reduction (image sensor vibration)
Image ProcessorX-Processor Pro engine
SystemTTL contrast and phase detection
AE/AF ControlFace-priority AF, Subject-tracking AF, Zone AF
Digital Video FormatH.264, MOV
Image Recording FormatJPEG, RAW, RAW + JPEG
Max Video Resolution4096 x 2160
Interfaces ProvidedHDMI, USB 3.0
- ManufacturerFujifilm
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature14 °F
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
Humidity Range Operating10 - 80% (non-condensing)
Exposure & White Balance
Light SensitivityISO 100, ISO 125, ISO 160, ISO 200-12800, ISO 25600, ISO 51200, ISO auto
Exposure Meteringaverage, center-weighted, multi-segment, spot
Exposure Metering Zones256
Exposure Modesaperture-priority, automatic, bulb, manual, shutter-priority
Special EffectsDynamic tone, Film Simulation, High Key, Low Key, Miniature, Pop Color, Soft Focus, Toy camera, partial color
White Balanceautomatic, custom, presets
White Balance Presetsfine, fluorescent light (cool white), fluorescent light (daylight), fluorescent light (warm white), incandescent, shade, underwater
Max Shutter Speed1/32000 sec
Min Shutter Speed900 sec
Exposure Compensation±5 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
White Balance BracketingYes
X-sync Speed1/250 sec
Display
Type3" LCD display
Camera Flash
-
-
-
Lens System
-
Lens Includedbody only
Miscellaneous
Protectiondust-resistant, freezeproof, scratch-resistant, weatherproof
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Memory / Storage
-
Image Storage6000 x 4000
6000 x 3376
4000 x 4000
4240 x 2832
4240 x 2384
2832 x 2832
3008 x 2000
3008 x 1688
2000 x 2000
Video CaptureH.264 - 4096 x 2160 p - 24 fps
H.264 - 4096 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 29.97 fps
H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 24 fps
H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 50 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 24 fps
H.264 - 2048 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 50 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 24 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 59.94 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 50 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 29.97 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 24 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 23.98 fps
Viewfinder
Viewfinder TypeOLED
Viewfinder Color Supportcolor
Viewfinder Diagonal Size0.5 in
Viewfinder Resolution3690000 pixels
Featuresauto eye sensor
Viewfinder TypeElectronic - OLED
Additional Features
Self-Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
Flash TerminalPC terminal, hot shoe
FeaturesAutomatic Scene Recognition (SR Auto), Flickering Reduction function, Panorama Capture, auto power save, built-in speaker, interval shooting mode
Shutter
Max Shutter Speed1/32000 sec
Min Shutter Speed900 sec
X-sync Speed1/250 sec
Microphone
-
Battery
Technologylithium ion
Battery Life DetailsPhoto shooting - 310 shots
Video recording - 0.75 hour (4K resolution)
Video recording - 1.25 hours (Full HD resolution)
Battery TypeFujifilm NP-W126S
-
Details1 x Fujifilm NP-W126S Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)
Header
BrandFujifilm
Product LineFujifilm X Series
ModelX-H1
Packaged Quantity1
Video Input
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dimensions & Weight Details
Detailscamera body only, camera with battery and memory card
Weight22 oz, 23.7 oz
Exposure Parameters
-
Bracketing ModesDynamic Range Bracketing, Film Simulation Bracketing, ISO sensitivity bracketing, white balance bracketing
White Balance
Auto Focus
Optical Sensor
Dimensions & Weight
Width5.5 in
Height3.4 in
Weight21.97 oz
Camera Display
TypeLCD display
Display Form Factorrotating
Diagonal Size3 in
Diagonal Size (metric)7.6 cm
Display Format1,040,000 pixels
Touch ScreenYes
Featuresdisplay brightness control, display saturation control
Camera Memory
Memory Card Max Supported Size512 GB
Memory Card SlotSD card
Supported Memory CardsSD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDHC UHS-I Memory Card, SDHC UHS-II Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, SDXC UHS-II Memory Card
Camera Specifications
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11b/g/n
Connectivity FeaturesWireless Image Transfer, remote control via mobile devices, remote live view
Print StandardDPOF support, Exif Print support, PRINT Image Matching
Tripod Mount
Connection PointYes
General
- ManufacturerFujifilm